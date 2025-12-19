Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö Port CEO

After more than eight years in the position as CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP), Barbara Scheel Agersnap is stepping down.

Barbara Scheel Agersnap has led CMP since 2017. During this period, she has been a driving force for developing the company, which operates the ports of Copenhagen and Malmö and is among Scandinavia’s largest port operators.

“Barbara has left a very significant mark on CMP. Under her leadership, we have safely navigated the Covid crisis, elevated the business to a historically high level with a turnover exceeding SEK 1 billion, and at the same time strengthened our position as a modern, green and commercially strong port operator. Together with the Board, Barbara has led the development of a new strategy, that will take CMP forward towards 2030. The strategy sets a clear direction for our commercial development, our role in the green transition, and our investments in critical infrastructure in the Øresund region,” says Chair of the Board, Claus Juhl.

Under Barbara Scheel Agersnap’s leadership, CMP has sharpened its sustainability focus—forming new partnerships, investing in new solutions and business models, and working ambitiously to reduce CO₂ emissions from its own port operations. As a result, we are now close to meeting our internal net‑zero targets.

“It has been a great privilege to lead CMP through a period with both challenges and opportunities. Together with skilled colleagues, customers, owners and partners, we have developed CMP to become a professional and future-proofed business. I am proud that there is a robust foundation to keep building on, towards 2030. The timing is now right for a new CEO to take over the baton and realize the full potential of that strategy which we have recently set,” said Barbara Scheel Agersnap.

Barbara Scheel Agersnap will remain in her position as CEO until March 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. The Board will now begin the process of recruiting a new CEO.

”CMP stands strong – commercially, strategically and organisationally. This is to a very large extent thanks to Barbara. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to her for the collaboration and for her contribution to CMP and to the port sector in Denmark and Sweden, in general. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” says Claus Juhl.