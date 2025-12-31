Subscribe
Search

Lee Wise Named President of W.S. Darley & Co.

December 31, 2025

Credit: W.S. Darley & Co.
Credit: W.S. Darley & Co.

W.S. Darley & Co., a provider of firefighting, emergency, and defense equipment, has announced a decade-long succession plan with the appointment of Lee Wise as its new President effective January 1, 2026. Lee Wise succeeds Paul C. Darley, who has served in the role for 30 years. Lee will continue to report to Paul in his on-going roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, guiding the company’s strategic vision and long-term growth.

Lee currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Darley. His promotion to President marks a milestone in the company’s storied history, as the first non-family member to assume this role in 118 years. Recognized for his industry experience at Rockwell-Collins and Brunswick and steadfast alignment with the company’s core values, Lee has earned the support of the Darley Board, management team, and the entire family.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at Darley, and deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by our Board of Directors, shareholders, and colleagues. Their confidence inspires me, and I am committed to honoring our values and driving meaningful progress together,” comments Lee.

As President, Lee will oversee daily operations, drive innovation, and continue to strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and employees. His appointment ensures that Darley remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering excellence and reliability to those who depend on its products and services. Lee resides in Lincolnshire, IL with his wife, Nicole, and their three children.

People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Mason Construction

Great Ships of 2025: Frederick Paup
© CMP

Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö...
© Cavotec

Erik Lyrvall Appointed to Cavotec’s Group Management
© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Elect Dr. Noel Hacegaba as New President
© Ports of Indiana

Kent Ebbing Joins Ports of Indiana as Foreign-Trade Zone...
© Crowley

Crowley Appoints Megan Davidson as Chief Operating...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Lee Wise Named President of W.S. Darley & Co.

Lee Wise Named President of W.S. Darley & Co.

Russia Attacks Damage Ukrainan Civilian Ship, Black Sea Port Facilities

Russia Attacks Damage Ukrainan Civilian Ship, Black Sea Port Facilities

Cocoa Prices Jump as Ivorian Port Arrivals Crawl

Cocoa Prices Jump as Ivorian Port Arrivals Crawl

d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels

d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US sanctions renewed against Venezuela's oil sector
Sheinbaum under pressure over megaprojects after Mexico train derailment
Eurostar announces the return of train services, but warns about delays and cancellations