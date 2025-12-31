Lee Wise Named President of W.S. Darley & Co.

W.S. Darley & Co., a provider of firefighting, emergency, and defense equipment, has announced a decade-long succession plan with the appointment of Lee Wise as its new President effective January 1, 2026. Lee Wise succeeds Paul C. Darley, who has served in the role for 30 years. Lee will continue to report to Paul in his on-going roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, guiding the company’s strategic vision and long-term growth.

Lee currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Darley. His promotion to President marks a milestone in the company’s storied history, as the first non-family member to assume this role in 118 years. Recognized for his industry experience at Rockwell-Collins and Brunswick and steadfast alignment with the company’s core values, Lee has earned the support of the Darley Board, management team, and the entire family.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at Darley, and deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by our Board of Directors, shareholders, and colleagues. Their confidence inspires me, and I am committed to honoring our values and driving meaningful progress together,” comments Lee.

As President, Lee will oversee daily operations, drive innovation, and continue to strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and employees. His appointment ensures that Darley remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering excellence and reliability to those who depend on its products and services. Lee resides in Lincolnshire, IL with his wife, Nicole, and their three children.