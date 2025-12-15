800-Ton Goliath Crane Takes Shape in Port of Chioggia

Italy’s Cimolai Technology reached a major construction milestone on one of the largest crane projects currently underway in Europe, completing the lifting and erection of the main girder of the first of two massive 800-ton rail-mounted Goliath cranes at the Port of Chioggia.



The lift, carried out at Cimolai Technology’s Chioggia facility in the Val da Rio port area, marks the conclusion of a critical technical phase in a complex, international heavy-engineering project. Once completed, each crane will stand nearly 110 meters tall with a span of 118 meters, placing them among the largest rail-mounted Goliath cranes ever built for naval and heavy industrial applications.



The first crane is scheduled to be fully assembled by the end of December 2025, while erection and assembly of the second unit will be completed by spring 2026. Sea transport of the cranes—one barge load-out per crane—is planned for summer 2026.





Heavy-Lift Capability for Naval Construction

Cimolai Technology, a global specialist in custom lifting and handling systems, is responsible for the full scope of engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing and delivery of both cranes. Designed for heavy naval lifting operations, the cranes can operate independently or in tandem, providing exceptional flexibility for shipyard operations.



When working together, the two cranes will have a combined lifting capacity of up to 1,600 tonnes, enabling the handling of large ship sections and heavy modules typically associated with naval construction and large commercial shipbuilding programs.



Fully Assembled, Shipped by Sea

One of the most distinctive aspects of the project is the delivery concept. Rather than assembling the cranes at the client’s shipyard, Cimolai Technology is building, assembling and testing the cranes in their entirety at Chioggia. Once complete, each crane will be transported fully assembled and operational by sea on a dedicated heavy-transport barge.

This approach minimizes disruption at the final destination shipyard in Monfalcone, near Trieste, allowing operations there to continue uninterrupted while ensuring rapid commissioning upon arrival.



The project highlights the integrated capabilities of the Cimolai Technology Group. ACCS – Armando Cimolai Centro Servizi is responsible for fabricating the structural steel components, while Cimolai Technology oversees design, construction and testing. The Val da Rio logistics and production area serves as a centralized hub for pre-assembly, verification and shipment.



Covering more than 45,000 square meters, the Chioggia facility is located within an area designated for port-related industrial activities under the Port Master Plan. The site has become a model for cooperation between industry, port authorities and local institutions.



The milestone also reinforces Chioggia’s growing role in the special industrial cargo segment. According to the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority (AdSP MAS), continued investment in infrastructure is planned to support projects of this scale, including maintenance dredging of 250,000 cubic meters in the Val da Rio area to improve nautical accessibility. A permanent AdSP office is also scheduled to open in Chioggia in 2026, strengthening coordination with port users and the local community.



“The completion of the lifting of the first crane’s main girder represents a symbolic goal of Cimolai Technology’s innovative capabilities,” said Roberto Cimolai, CEO of the Cimolai Technology Group.



With the successful erection of the first crane, Cimolai Technology continues to solidify its position as a global leader in heavy lifting systems for shipbuilding, infrastructure and industrial markets—while delivering one of the most ambitious crane projects currently underway in the European maritime sector.







Imae courtesy Cimolai Technology