NorthPort Boosts Capacity with Mobile Harbor Cranes

November 25, 2025

Source: ICTSI
NorthPort in the Philippines is strengthening its operational capability with the acquisition of two Konecranes Gottwald ESP 5 mobile harbor cranes.

Northport handles most of the domestic trade at the Port of Manila. It links the Philippine capital to the rest of the archipelago through passenger transport, inter-island shipping, and container- handling services.

NorthPort is operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc., and the new equipment forms a key part of a modernization program of cargo handling operations to support growing domestic trade volumes.

The cranes offer a 41-ton lifting capacity and a 46-meter outreach across 13 bays. They will be deployed at Pier 10 to enhance the future-readiness of Terminal 2, operating alongside the eight quay cranes currently serving Terminal 1. The additional lifting capacity will enable NorthPort to service more vessels simultaneously, increasing quayside productivity and improving overall berth utilization.

“This latest equipment acquisition reflects our commitment to staying ahead of our customers’ needs,” said Justin Tolentino, NorthPort general manager. “As trade volumes surge, we remain focused on solutions that enhance efficiency and strengthen the reliability of our operations. These new cranes will help ensure we maintain the service levels expected by shipping lines, cargo owners, and logistics partners.”

The cranes arrived on November 19 and will undergo final testing and commissioning before entering full commercial operations in December. NorthPort has also placed orders for four new hybrid Mitsui rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

These hybrid RTGs cut diesel use and maintenance needs, with current units already achieving a 49% reduction in carbon emissions, lowering annual emissions from 2,186 tons to an estimated 1,109 tons.

With enhanced capacity and improved quayside performance, NorthPort is positioned to better support domestic trade flows and boost the operational synergies across other ICTSI terminals at the Port of Manila.

