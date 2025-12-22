FMC Investigates Spain’s Restrictive Port Practices

The Federal Maritime Commission (Commission) continues its investigation into regulations or practices imposed by the Government of Spain which directly or indirectly deny certain vessels access to its ports. Vessels denied access in the past include U.S.-flagged vessels operated under the U.S. Maritime Security Program.

Information from multiple sources obtained during the initial stage of this investigation confirmed reports that Spain directly barred at least three U.S. flagged vessels in November 2024 and that the policy behind those refusals remains in place. To assess the ongoing situation and its impact on U.S. foreign commerce, the Commission now seeks additional information from common carriers, shippers, and other interested stakeholders about Spain’s current policy of denying or refusing port access to certain vessels carrying cargo bound for or coming from Israel, actions it has taken to enforce that policy, and the impact on conditions in shipping for U.S. foreign trade.

Based on the information obtained up to this point, it appears that the laws or regulations adopted, followed, or enforced by Spain are likely creating general or special conditions unfavorable to shipping in U.S. foreign trade. Accordingly, the Commission must also examine, and now seeks public input on, what remedial actions may be appropriate to meet or adjust those apparent conditions. The Commission may weigh a range of potential remedies, including limitations on cargo, refusing entry to vessels operating under Spain’s flag, or imposing fines up to the current inflation-adjusted limit of $2,304,629 per voyage on Spanish-flagged vessels.

To provide information or input to the Commission about this issue and possible remedial actions, please visit and comment on the Federal Register notice starting on December 22, 2025. To view the pre-publication version, please visit: 2025-23606.pdf.

No final determination has been made, and the Commission will carefully evaluate the evidence and all appropriate considerations. The Commission remains committed to upholding a competitive and reliable international ocean transportation system. Any actions taken will be guided by the Commission’s statutory mandate and the factual record developed in the investigation.