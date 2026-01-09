Turkey to Import 210,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 210,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is January 15.

The barley is sought for shipment between January 26 and February 24 in a series of consignments of between 5,000 and 25,000 tons.

Supplies already imported to Turkey and stored in customs-bonded warehouses can be offered but not domestic supplies, traders said.

Shipments should be made to the Turkish ports of Iskenderun, Adana, Mersin, Izmir, Samsun, Trabzon and Giresun.

The TMO held a series of grain and vegetable oil import tenders in recent months to boost local supplies.

Turkey’s disappointing harvest of barley and other grains last year generated a need for imports to stabilise prices and ensure sufficient supplies.

