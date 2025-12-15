Renewable Propane Delivers Clean Energy Without the Wait

With lower emissions and proven reliability, it’s the ready-now solution for cleaner port operations

As demand for cleaner energy grows, port authorities and terminal operators face the challenge of finding environmentally friendly options without increasing budgets or sacrificing productivity. Propane has met these performance criteria at ports for decades, powering everything from terminal tractors and forklifts to shore power and generators. It reduces emissions while ensuring critical operational uptime, even when ports are experiencing peak volumes.

Now, renewable propane, an ultra-low-carbon energy source, is available to help ports reduce emissions even further. Renewable propane offers the same benefits as conventional propane — reliability, portability, and power — but with significantly fewer emissions when compared with other energy sources.



What is renewable propane?

Renewable propane is produced from feedstocks such as camelina plant oil, used cooking oil, vegetable oil, soybean oil, animal fats, and tallow. The result is the power and portability of conventional propane with a greatly reduced carbon footprint.

The carbon intensity of renewable propane — the amount of carbon emitted for every unit of energy produced — is up to four times lower than conventional propane and five times lower than diesel at the point of combustion. The fuel ranks among the lowest in carbon intensity, with a score between 20 and 43 (depending on the feedstock). Compare that with a score of 79 for conventional propane and natural gas — both of which are 20 percent cleaner than gasoline and diesel (each rated at 100). At 130, the average carbon intensity score of the U.S. electrical grid is the highest among all options when considering total lifecycle emissions.

Both renewable propane and conventional propane offer port authorities the benefit of reduced emissions beyond greenhouse gases. A real-world study conducted by PERC found propane port tractors produce 99 percent fewer nitrogen oxides and nearly eliminate particulate matter emissions compared with diesel. As port authorities look for ways to improve their sustainability, renewable and conventional propane are well positioned to provide fleets with the clean power they need without compromising reliability or performance.



Clean energy without tradeoffs

Ports operate on tight schedules and tighter margins. There’s little room for downtime or costly transitions to new fuel systems. That’s why port authorities and terminal operators need environmentally friendly solutions that don’t compromise performance or wipe out profits.

Because renewable propane is chemically identical to conventional propane, ports can use it in existing propane engines, fueling dispensers, and storage systems. For ports already using propane, adopting renewable propane is a seamless process that won’t pause operations and doesn’t require any new training, equipment, or infrastructure costs. For ports new to propane, setup is just a fraction of those associated with electric or other alternative fuel systems.

This also means port authorities experience all the same benefits of conventional propane when they upgrade to renewable, including reliability. Propane is stored on site, so it’s always ready when needed, even during grid interruptions. Refueling is fast and efficient, ensuring material handling equipment stays online during peak periods.

Most importantly, renewable propane allows ports to reduce emissions today without waiting for future technologies to catch up. It offers a realistic, cost-effective path to cleaner operations while maintaining the uptime, flexibility, and performance that port operators depend on every day.



Expanding access to renewable propane

While renewable propane is already in use today, its production is growing rapidly to meet rising demand. The U.S. produces more than 4.5 million gallons annually, and that number is expected to reach 100 million gallons within the next few years. As more production facilities come online and supply chains mature, renewable propane will become an even more accessible and cost-competitive option for ports. According to the World Liquid Gas Association, renewable propane could meet half the world’s demand for propane by 2050.

This growth is driven by market demand for cleaner fuels and technological innovation. Researchers are investigating new renewable feedstocks and refining manufacturing techniques to make the production of renewable propane cleaner and more scalable. Camelina, a non-food oilseed cover crop, is a particularly promising source for renewable propane.

Camelina produces 40 percent oil, twice that of soybeans, and the remaining meal and husks are used for mulch and livestock feed to maximize resource efficiency. Camelina-based renewable propane has one of the lowest carbon intensities, with studies showing it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 60 percent compared to petroleum fuel.

Recent studies show that renewable propane can be produced from other nontraditional sources, including the breakdown of plastics such as polyethylene and polypropylene and the conversion of captured carbon dioxide. These methods create circular production pathways that further lower lifecycle emissions.



Moving to a clean energy future

Above all, port authorities are responsible for ensuring the continuity of global trade and operations. With renewable propane, they can make progress toward global emissions goals, too. Ports that want to lead the clean energy transition with confidence, performance, and reliability will find renewable propane ready when they are.

To learn more about how propane can make a difference at ports or to learn how to start making the upgrade for your operation, visit propane.com/ports.



