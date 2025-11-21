Subscribe
Search

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

November 21, 2025

Image courtesy Royal T Shipyards
Image courtesy Royal T Shipyards

Royal T Shipyards christened and launched tha diesel-electric MV Vertom Quina, the tenth vessel in the LABRAX series for Vertom

“The launch of MV Vertom Quina is a truly special moment,” said CEO Thecla Bodewes. “Not only does it reflect the strong and long-standing partnership between Royal T Shipyards and Vertom, but it also represents the tenth vessel in a series that embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-quality craftsmanship. This milestone is a tribute to the dedication of everyone involved – from our engineers and welders to project leaders and partners.”

The christening ceremony was made even more memorable through the presence of the vessel’s godmother, Mrs. Juaquina Guerra Martins, whose role symbolizes the personal connections and international spirit that characterize Royal T Shipyards and Vertom Group’s collaborative approach.

Dirk de Jong, “The launch of MV Vertom Quina marks the conclusion of an exceptional series and a partnership we’ve truly valued. As the final vessel in this successful collaboration, it stands as a testament to the craftsmanship, trust, and shared vision that defined our journey. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together, and we look back on it with fondness as we now close this chapter.”

Measuring 118.6 x 14.3m, MV Vertom Quina features a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cubic feet and advanced diesel-electric propulsion. This design, shared across the ten-vessel series, delivers significant fuel savings, low emissions, and readiness for alternative zero-emission fuels. The series reflects Royal T Shipyards’ long-standing focus on modular construction, future-proof engineering, and emission-free operations – expertise built over 15 years and more than 200 vessels delivered.
Celebrating Craftsmanship and Partnership “Every vessel is a collective achievement,” Bodewes added. “From the first sheet of steel to the final commissioning, our teams and our partners bring craftsmanship, creativity, and discipline together. The MV Vertom Quina is a proud demonstration of what we can achieve—and an inspiration for the future vessels we will build.”

The vessel will undergo final outfitting at Royal T Shipyards in Kampen before heading to Harlingen for sea trials and delivery later this year.

Image courtesy Royal T Shipyards 

Technology Shipbuilding Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Stena Line

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered
Screenshot of the TCE Calculator. © Baltic Exchange

Baltic Exchange Launches New TCE Earnings Calculator to...

AET Orders Pair of LNG Dual-Fuel Vessels from SHI
Image courtesy CALCAREA Inc. and AURELIA Design B.V.

Ocean-Based Carbon Capture for Commercial Vessels
Image courtesy Damen

Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts
Image courtesy Anglo-Eastern Univan Group i

Anglo-Eastern Debuts Methanol Bunkering Simulator, Courses

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

U.S. Court of Appeals Issues Decision in Case on Demurrage, Detention Billing Practices

U.S. Court of Appeals Issues Decision in Case on Demurrage, Detention Billing Practices

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Urals differentials reduced amid lower prices in Asia
Lithuania's Vilnius Airport briefly closed due to balloons
US agency finds evidence that fatigue cracks were present in the fatal UPS cargo plane crash