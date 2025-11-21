Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Royal T Shipyards christened and launched tha diesel-electric MV Vertom Quina, the tenth vessel in the LABRAX series for Vertom.

“The launch of MV Vertom Quina is a truly special moment,” said CEO Thecla Bodewes. “Not only does it reflect the strong and long-standing partnership between Royal T Shipyards and Vertom, but it also represents the tenth vessel in a series that embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-quality craftsmanship. This milestone is a tribute to the dedication of everyone involved – from our engineers and welders to project leaders and partners.”

The christening ceremony was made even more memorable through the presence of the vessel’s godmother, Mrs. Juaquina Guerra Martins, whose role symbolizes the personal connections and international spirit that characterize Royal T Shipyards and Vertom Group’s collaborative approach.

Dirk de Jong, “The launch of MV Vertom Quina marks the conclusion of an exceptional series and a partnership we’ve truly valued. As the final vessel in this successful collaboration, it stands as a testament to the craftsmanship, trust, and shared vision that defined our journey. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together, and we look back on it with fondness as we now close this chapter.”

Measuring 118.6 x 14.3m, MV Vertom Quina features a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cubic feet and advanced diesel-electric propulsion. This design, shared across the ten-vessel series, delivers significant fuel savings, low emissions, and readiness for alternative zero-emission fuels. The series reflects Royal T Shipyards’ long-standing focus on modular construction, future-proof engineering, and emission-free operations – expertise built over 15 years and more than 200 vessels delivered.

Celebrating Craftsmanship and Partnership “Every vessel is a collective achievement,” Bodewes added. “From the first sheet of steel to the final commissioning, our teams and our partners bring craftsmanship, creativity, and discipline together. The MV Vertom Quina is a proud demonstration of what we can achieve—and an inspiration for the future vessels we will build.”

The vessel will undergo final outfitting at Royal T Shipyards in Kampen before heading to Harlingen for sea trials and delivery later this year.

Image courtesy Royal T Shipyards