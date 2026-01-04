Maersk Names New Regional President for North America

A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Ditlev Blicher as the new Regional President for North America, effective January 1, 2026.

Blicher assumes the role after most recently serving as the company’s Regional President for Asia Pacific since 2023.

A logistics industry veteran, Blicher joined Maersk in 2020 with deep global experience in operations and general management. Prior to joining Maersk, he was APA CEO at DB Schenker. He also served as President of Asia Pacific and Europe for Freight Forwarding at UTi Worldwide and Executive Vice President – Group Operations for CEVA Logistics.

“I’m looking forward to working with our talented team in North America to build on the progress they’ve made as we’ve evolved into a full-suite logistics provider. Our focus will be on driving sustainable growth and strengthening operational excellence to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers,” said Blicher.

Charles van der Steene, who has served as Regional President for North America since January 2024, will become the Managing Director for Maersk’s India, Middle East and African region, where he previously served as Damco’s Regional Managing Director from 2016-2019 before the company merged with Maersk in 2019.



