Eyesea, EVI Safety Technologies Unveil “Container Overboard” Detection, Reporting System

Eyesea and EVI Safety Technologies announced the rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to detect and report containers lost overboard using standard onboard cameras. Following development and testing in simulation environments, the technology is now ready for trials aboard operational vessels.

The system uses computer vision and machine learning, using onboard deck and bridge cameras to automatically identify and count containers either falling from a ship or observed adrift. Once detected, incident data can be immediately transmitted to registered vessel owners, Flag States, and—where appropriate—coastal authorities.

This capability aligns directly with the upcoming IMO mandatory reporting requirements for lost containers, which call for prompt reporting of the position, number of containers, and any available information on contents—especially dangerous goods. The Eyesea–EVI system is designed to support compliance with these rules by producing precise, geo-tagged imagery and structured incident data the moment a loss or drifting container is detected. This helps bridge crews meet regulatory expectations for immediate notification while improving the quality and consistency of reports sent to authorities and nearby vessels.

Beyond regulatory compliance, real-time detection and automated reporting address a long-standing maritime challenge: container-loss events often go unobserved or are reported too late to warn other vessels. The Eyesea–EVI system provides immediate awareness, enhances navigational safety, and generates high-quality data for further drift modeling, incident investigation, and potential recovery operations.

The next step is to launch onboard trials, with broader deployment expected after real-world performance validation.