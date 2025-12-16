Gram Car Carriers Rolls Out Orca AI Navigational Analytics Platform

Orca AI has signed a multi-year agreement with Gram Car Carriers (GCC), the world’s third-largest tonnage provider of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) and part of the MSC Group, to deploy its AI-powered navigational safety and fleet analytics platform across GCC's global fleet of 22 owned vessels.

Building on the success of Orca AI’s existing collaboration with MSC, the partnership marks an expansion of the group’s digital transformation roadmap and reinforces GCC’s commitment to operational safety, compliance and efficiency.

The alliance will establish the first standardized AI safety model for GCC, supporting a long-term rollout plan that will embed AI-enabled situational awareness and data-driven decision-making across its operations. The goal is to drive measurable reductions in incidents, near-misses and operational inefficiencies.

In seeking new ways to strengthen safety performance through real-world data and AI-driven insight, GCC was drawn to Orca AI’s dual-solution platform, which combines the SeaPod digital lookout onboard with the FleetView analytics dashboard ashore.

The SeaPod acts as an AI-powered watchkeeper that detects, classifies and tracks nearby vessels and objects, providing real-time risk alerts that enhance navigational awareness—an essential advantage for vehicle carriers operating on tight schedules and complex routes. Meanwhile, FleetView provides fleetwide transparency, giving management teams a detailed view of bridge behaviour, near-miss trends and policy compliance. Together, these capabilities support customers in building an evidence-based safety culture where objective insights replace subjective reporting, strengthening accountability, decision-making and crew training.