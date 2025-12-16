Subscribe
Search

Gram Car Carriers Rolls Out Orca AI Navigational Analytics Platform

December 16, 2025

Gram Car Carriers' 6,700-car-capacity Viking Destiny (built 2017). © Orca AI
Gram Car Carriers' 6,700-car-capacity Viking Destiny (built 2017). © Orca AI

Orca AI has signed a multi-year agreement with Gram Car Carriers (GCC), the world’s third-largest tonnage provider of Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) and part of the MSC Group, to deploy its AI-powered navigational safety and fleet analytics platform across GCC's global fleet of 22 owned vessels.

Building on the success of Orca AI’s existing collaboration with MSC, the partnership marks an expansion of the group’s digital transformation roadmap and reinforces GCC’s commitment to operational safety, compliance and efficiency. 

The alliance will establish the first standardized AI safety model for GCC, supporting a long-term rollout plan that will embed AI-enabled situational awareness and data-driven decision-making across its operations. The goal is to drive measurable reductions in incidents, near-misses and operational inefficiencies.

In seeking new ways to strengthen safety performance through real-world data and AI-driven insight, GCC was drawn to Orca AI’s dual-solution platform, which combines the SeaPod digital lookout onboard with the FleetView analytics dashboard ashore.

The SeaPod acts as an AI-powered watchkeeper that detects, classifies and tracks nearby vessels and objects, providing real-time risk alerts that enhance navigational awareness—an essential advantage for vehicle carriers operating on tight schedules and complex routes. Meanwhile, FleetView provides fleetwide transparency, giving management teams a detailed view of bridge behaviour, near-miss trends and policy compliance. Together, these capabilities support customers in building an evidence-based safety culture where objective insights replace subjective reporting, strengthening accountability, decision-making and crew training.

Technology Navigation Marine Equipment Artificial Intelligence Fleet Analysis

Related Logistics News

© applied acoustics

Applied Acoustics Deploys Pyxis INS + USBL System for SEP...
Illustration of a Ship with Low-pressure LCO2 Tanks. Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Class NK GDA for World First Vessel Tank Tech
Source: StormGeo

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader
© Guma / Adobe Stock

Many Green Shipping Corridors Stalled
© Konecranes

Konecranes Expands Ecolifting Portfolio with Electric...
Image courtesy Royal T Shipyards

Diesel-Electric Vessel MV Vertom Quina Launched

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Gram Car Carriers Rolls Out Orca AI Navigational Analytics Platform

Gram Car Carriers Rolls Out Orca AI Navigational Analytics Platform

Morocco’s Marsa Maroc to Acquire 45% Stake in Spain’s Boluda Maritime Terminals

Morocco’s Marsa Maroc to Acquire 45% Stake in Spain’s Boluda Maritime Terminals

Applied Acoustics Deploys Pyxis INS + USBL System for SEP Hydrographic

Applied Acoustics Deploys Pyxis INS + USBL System for SEP Hydrographic

800-Ton Goliath Crane Takes Shape in Port of Chioggia

800-Ton Goliath Crane Takes Shape in Port of Chioggia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Marsa Maroc, the Moroccan port operator, will buy 45% of Boluda Maritime Terminals
ROI-Global coal exports post rare decline in 2025 on China cuts: Maguire
Trinidad and Tobago allows US military aircraft to transit through airports