Konecranes Expands Ecolifting Portfolio with Electric Reach Stacker

Konecranes launched its first electric reach stacker at the TOC Asia exhibition in Singapore, bolstering its portfolio of low- to zero-tailpipe-emission port equipment to meet increasing demand from port customers. The company also announced full global access for its Remote Services so customers can improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime without the need for on-site personnel.

Konecranes' electric reach stacker will, from the start, be available for the APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South American markets. A high-performance electric drive train using high-energy Li-Ion batteries with a working time of up to 16 hours enables the lifting and transporting of cargo containers without compromising on productivity.

Konecranes also has extended Remote Services to cover the APAC region, meaning this comprehensive service is now globally available for customers. Immediate troubleshooting starts with first contact, followed by expert guidance for on-site diagnostics. Terminal operators in Southeast Asia and in Europe have relied on Remote Services to enhance their operational efficiency.

Throughout 2025, Konecranes has introduced technologies aimed at helping ports remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. It recently unveiled its Konecranes Noell Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier alongside the Konecranes E-Hybrid RTG and electric empty container handler.