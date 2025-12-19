Subscribe
Search

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Retires Two Legacy Cranes from Terminal 7

December 19, 2025

© The Northwest Seaport Alliance
© The Northwest Seaport Alliance

This week, Tacoma’s waterfront will say goodbye to two familiar giants. The ship-to-shore cranes IHI 2078 (built in 1979) and Sumitomo 2403 (built in 1986) that have stood at Terminal 7 for decades will be carefully loaded onto a heavy-lift barge and towed out of Commencement Bay, headed for the Port of Bellingham where they will be recycled.

The removal marks the final step of the multi-year project to retire the equipment that had reached the end of its safe and useful life. In recent years, the cranes had become unreliable with maintenance costs far exceeding their remaining value to port operations.

By removing the cranes whole via barge instead of dismantling on site, The Northwest Seaport Alliance will minimize disruption to ongoing cargo activities at the busy terminal.

The removal of these cranes allows space for more cargo activity today and future terminal improvements that will serve the gateway and waterfront jobs long into the future.

Port neighbors will be able to watch the massive structures depart Terminal 7 the evening of December 18.

Ports Crane Infrastructure Port Port Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

© Port of South Louisiana

Julia Fisher-Cormier Selected as Executive Director of...
© Adriatic Gate Container Terminal

AGCT Acquires New Quay Cranes for Rijeka Port
Image courtesy Cimolai Technology

800-Ton Goliath Crane Takes Shape in Port of Chioggia
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI to Operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2
© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Elect Dr. Noel Hacegaba as New President
Source: Liebherr Container Cranes

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Baku Port Handles 37% More Containers in 2025

Baku Port Handles 37% More Containers in 2025

International Flag-State Association Looks to Advancing Role in Policymaking

International Flag-State Association Looks to Advancing Role in Policymaking

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Retires Two Legacy Cranes from Terminal 7

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Retires Two Legacy Cranes from Terminal 7

Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö Port CEO

Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö Port CEO

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Three people are killed by a knife-wielding assailant in Taipei. The attacker dies after he is chased by police.
Ukraine accepts 90 billion euro EU loan despite the lack of agreement on Russian assets
Italy sells digital payments unit PagoPA for up to 500 million euros to Poste, the state mint