StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

StormGeo, a weather intelligence and decision-support solutions company part of Alfa Laval, has announced a strengthened strategic focus on its energy analytics and is welcoming industry expert Espen Zachariassen as SVP Energy Analytics in January 2026.

The move represents a long-term commitment to expanding StormGeo’s relevance in the energy market, with a particular focus on European growth.

The strengthened focus builds on StormGeo’s existing energy market forecasting capabilities (formerly known as StormGeo Nena), following increasing demand for a deeper, more data-driven understanding of market dynamics – particularly as the adoption of renewables and weather-driven volatility reshape both short- and long-term decision-making.

With a starting point at Markedskraft, Zachariassen previously built Wattsight, a data and analytics service acquired by Volue in 2020. Over the last four years, Zachariassen has led Arendals Fossekompani’s corporate venture company, Alytic, where he has, among other things, developed leading global analytical platforms for both the seafood and carbon markets.

“It’s great to look back and see what we achieved in Wattsight and Alytic, but I am now eager to join StormGeo to build the next chapter of its energy market analytics and services,” said Zachariassen. “StormGeo is strongly positioned with its combination of unique weather capabilities and deep market insight. By combining these strengths with AI and next-gen technology, we see an opportunity to become a valuable partner for professionals managing risks in the physical and financial power markets in Europe and beyond.”

StormGeo’s investments will include expanding competence and new recruitment, enhancing data-driven capabilities, and future platform development. Building on its strong foundation in the Nordic region, the company aims to strengthen its footprint in Europe by developing pan-European coverage across all trading horizons.

StormGeo will begin rolling out a series of initiatives to support its increased focus on energy analytics in 2026.



