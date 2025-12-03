Subscribe
Search

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

December 3, 2025

Source: StormGeo
Source: StormGeo

StormGeo, a weather intelligence and decision-support solutions company part of Alfa Laval, has announced a strengthened strategic focus on its energy analytics and is welcoming industry expert Espen Zachariassen as SVP Energy Analytics in January 2026.

The move represents a long-term commitment to expanding StormGeo’s relevance in the energy market, with a particular focus on European growth.

The strengthened focus builds on StormGeo’s existing energy market forecasting capabilities (formerly known as StormGeo Nena), following increasing demand for a deeper, more data-driven understanding of market dynamics – particularly as the adoption of renewables and weather-driven volatility reshape both short- and long-term decision-making.

With a starting point at Markedskraft, Zachariassen previously built Wattsight, a data and analytics service acquired by Volue in 2020. Over the last four years, Zachariassen has led Arendals Fossekompani’s corporate venture company, Alytic, where he has, among other things, developed leading global analytical platforms for both the seafood and carbon markets.

“It’s great to look back and see what we achieved in Wattsight and Alytic, but I am now eager to join StormGeo to build the next chapter of its energy market analytics and services,” said Zachariassen. “StormGeo is strongly positioned with its combination of unique weather capabilities and deep market insight. By combining these strengths with AI and next-gen technology, we see an opportunity to become a valuable partner for professionals managing risks in the physical and financial power markets in Europe and beyond.”

StormGeo’s investments will include expanding competence and new recruitment, enhancing data-driven capabilities, and future platform development. Building on its strong foundation in the Nordic region, the company aims to strengthen its footprint in Europe by developing pan-European coverage across all trading horizons.

StormGeo will begin rolling out a series of initiatives to support its increased focus on energy analytics in 2026.

Energy Marine Equipment Cargo Digitalization Data analytics

Related Logistics News

Source: Lake Carriers’ Association

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November
© WinGD

WinGD Unveils High-Pressure Dual-Fuel LNG Engine
Source: AWF

Spiridon II: Call for IMO Investigation
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

US Expecting China Soybean Trade Revival
© Sergey Bogomyako - stock.adobe.com

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia
Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland. Odfjell Foto - Veronika Stuksrud

Chemical Vessel Ops target of Odfjell, Nissen Kaiun JV

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November

Indiana Expands Barge Shipment Handling Capacity

Indiana Expands Barge Shipment Handling Capacity

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

CANADA-CRUDE-Discount on Western Canada Select widens
US FTC: Boeing must divest Spirit AeroSystems' assets before merging with Spirit AeroSystems
IndiGo India cancels 175 flight as pilot shortage enters its third phase