LR, Mawani Celebrate Completion of Training Program

December 18, 2025

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have celebrated the successful completion of a training and advisory program, designed to strengthen capability, leadership, and operational performance across the Kingdom’s port network. 

The official certificate presentation ceremony, held at Mawani’s headquarters in Riyadh, recognized the achievements 140 employees who completed a comprehensive, bespoke program developed and carried out by LR’s advisory and training teams. 

Over a six-month period, from June to earlier this month, LR delivered a tailored series of 39 courses for Mawani’s senior managers and technical specialists – the largest and most intensive training initiative for a single client in such a short timeframe. 

Designed in close collaboration with Mawani, the program was built to align the Authority’s operations with international standards and best practice, helping to enhance safety, efficiency and competitiveness within Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry. 

The initiative forms part of a recent contract awarded to LR from Mawani to provide enhanced operational efficiency and global connectivity at the Kingdom’s ports. LR and Mawani plan to expand their partnership through further advisory and capability-building programmes supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to establish world-class port operations. 

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Kuwait to Sign $4b Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Infrastructure Contract

Fly-Box Begins Techno-Economic Assessment of Container Platforms

Eyesea, EVI Safety Technologies Unveil “Container Overboard” Detection, Reporting System

Corvus Energy Secures Record Order for Seven Fully Electric CMAL Ferries

