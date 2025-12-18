Corvus Energy Secures Record Order for Seven Fully Electric CMAL Ferries

Corvus Energy, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions for the maritime industry, has received a record order from Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland for the supply of battery systems for seven new fully electric ferries for Scottish Government owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) in Scotland.

This marks the largest contract in Corvus Energy’s history, measured in USD value, and represents a milestone in advancing clean, sustainable ferry operations in the UK.

The order forms part of CMAL’s plan to deliver seven new Loch-class electric ferries under its Small Vessel Replacement Program (SVRP) — an initiative aimed at reducing emissions, modernizing the fleet, and improving connectivity across Scotland’s Island communities.

Each of the seven new car and passenger ferries will be equipped with 5.7 MWh Corvus Dolphin NxtGen Energy Storage Systems, representing a total capacity of 40 MWh. Corvus Energy will deliver the first system in 2026, followed by three in 2027 and another three in 2028.

The vessels are the result of international collaboration: naValue (Germany) provided the concept design, LMG Marin (Norway) developed the basic design, and Remontowa Marine Design & Consulting (Poland) contributed the electrical and detailed design. Integration will be carried out by ABB.

Operating along Scotland’s west coast, these ferries will provide vital transport links for local communities while achieving zero-emission operations, marking a significant step forward in sustainable maritime transport.

The contract builds on a long-standing collaboration between Remontowa Shipbuilding and Corvus Energy, which began in 2018. Over the years, Corvus has supplied battery systems via integrators to several of Remontowa’s newbuild projects — including both fully electric ferries and hybrid offshore vessels. Including the seven CMAL newbuilds, the total number of joint projects is close to 20, demonstrating the continuity and cooperation between the two companies in developing zero- and low-emission vessel solutions.