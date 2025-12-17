Subscribe
PhilaPort CEO Jeff Theobald Announces Retirement

December 17, 2025

© Philadelphia Regional Port Authority
The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority (PhilaPort) announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Jeff Theobald, marking the conclusion of a transformative era for the Port of Philadelphia. Mr. Theobald will officially retire on June 30, 2026.

Since joining PhilaPort in 2016, Mr. Theobald has led the organization through unprecedented growth and modernization. Under his leadership, the Port of Philadelphia more than doubled its cargo volumes, secured over 180 acres of new land for expansion, and implemented strategic initiatives that positioned the port as one of the fastest-growing gateways on the U.S. East Coast.

During Theobald’s tenure, PhilaPort completed the Delaware River Deepening Project, enabling larger vessels to call Philadelphia. The port expanded terminal capacity and invested heavily in infrastructure improvements, driving efficiency and competitiveness. Cargo volumes reached record-breaking levels thanks to new shipping services and global partnerships, while sustainability initiatives advanced environmental stewardship for the future.

In addition to these accomplishments, Theobald guided PhilaPort to become financially self-sustaining, eliminating its reliance on a state operating subsidy for the first time in its history. He also oversaw nearly $1 billion in capital projects, modernizing facilities and constructing nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of new warehouse space. 

“It has been an honor to lead PhilaPort during such an exciting period of growth and transformation. When I arrived in 2016, we set ambitious goals to modernize our facilities, deepen the channel, and attract new global partners and together, we achieved them," Mr. Theobald said. "I am proud that we not only expanded our footprint and doubled cargo volumes, but also became financially self-sustaining, ensuring a strong foundation for the future. These accomplishments were possible because of the incredible team at PhilaPort, our Board, and our partners throughout the maritime community. I am confident the Port is well-positioned for continued success and look forward to watching its next chapter unfold.”

The Board of Directors will soon announce plans for leadership transition and next steps to ensure the momentum continues.

