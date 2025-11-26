Subscribe
Search

Panama Strengthens Global Leadership in Maritime Safety, Regulation During the IMO Assembly

November 26, 2025

© Panama Maritime Authority
© Panama Maritime Authority

Panama is participating this week in the 34th session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the most significant forum within the global maritime system and the specialized governing body of the United Nations, from November 24 to 28. This setting defines the policies, standards, and priorities that will shape the international maritime agenda in the years ahead.

The Panamanian delegation is composed of Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the IMO, Ginette Testa; Director General of Merchant Marine, Ramón Franco; Secretary General of the Panama Maritime Authority, Volney Guinard; and members of Panama's Permanent Mission to the organization.

During the opening day, the delegation held an official meeting with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, where they discussed strategic matters for the country and reaffirmed Panama's commitment to strengthening technical and regulatory cooperation with the organization.

The Assembly brings together 176 Member States to examine issues of global relevance, including maritime safety, marine environmental protection, the decarbonization of maritime transport, the modernization of technical standards, and capacity-building programs for developing States.

An important item on this year's agenda is the election of the IMO Council, where Panama is seeking to renew its seat in Category A, the organization's most influential group. Panama's candidacy is supported by its pivotal role in global maritime trade, its position as the world's largest ship registry, and its consistent record of compliance with international conventions.

Throughout the first day of sessions, the delegation also met with key industry stakeholders, including the International Chamber of Shipping, to strengthen strategic alliances and reinforce Panama's presence in the sector's most prominent global dialogue platforms.

The Panamanian representation emphasized that the country's active participation in high-level forums such as the IMO Assembly reaffirms its commitment to a safe, efficient, and internationally aligned maritime sector, as well as to the continued leadership that distinguishes Panama in global maritime governance.

Panama Maritime Leadership Maritime Regulation

Related Logistics News

Leading Container Ports of the World (LCP) report cover image. © DNV

New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide
© Adobe Stock/scharfsinn86

EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%
FPSO departing port Geoje. © Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services Opens New Office in Geoje,...
© International Propeller Club

International Propeller Club Elects New Officers to Lead...
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Appoints Jochen Thewes as CEO of Logistics...
© Connecticut Maritime Association

Connecticut Maritime Association Announces Renaming of...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

The Expanding Shadow Fleet Poses a Growing Threat to Maritime Safety

The Expanding Shadow Fleet Poses a Growing Threat to Maritime Safety

New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide

New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide

Panama Strengthens Global Leadership in Maritime Safety, Regulation During the IMO Assembly

Panama Strengthens Global Leadership in Maritime Safety, Regulation During the IMO Assembly

NorthPort Boosts Capacity with Mobile Harbor Cranes

NorthPort Boosts Capacity with Mobile Harbor Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Tesla expects Indian Model Y buyers to recoup a third of the price within 4-5 years
India's Clean Energy Ministry urges the power regulator to delay stricter green energy rules
Safran France expects India's annual revenue to triple, to more than $3 billion by 2030