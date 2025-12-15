Subscribe
François Michel Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the GTT Group

December 15, 2025

The GTT Group announced the appointment of François Michel as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026, thereby restoring a dissociated governance structure.

This decision was taken unanimously by the Board of Directors of the Group at its meeting held on December 13, 2025.

Following a demanding selection process, the Board of Directors selected François Michel for his managerial experience, his strong command of the technological challenges specific to GTT and its industry, as well as for his strategic vision.

In his new role, François Michel will be responsible for continuing the implementation of GTT’s strategy, strengthening technological innovation and operational excellence, while supporting the Group’s diversification efforts and development.

“I am honored by the confidence placed in me by GTT’s Board of Directors and its Chairman," said François Michel. "I fully appreciate the responsibility entrusted to me at a time of profound transformation in the energy sector. I very much look forward to joining the GTT teams and contributing to the Group’s technological and international reach.”

A graduate of École Polytechnique and École des Mines, François Michel, aged 46, began his career in the Marine and Power activities of the Alstom group.

He then joined the French Ministry of Economy and Finance and later the International Monetary Fund in Washington, where he worked on international economic stability issues.

In 2009, he joined the office of the President of the French Republic as a technical adviser, responsible for public finances.

He subsequently joined the Saint-Gobain group in 2012 as Director of Strategy and Planning, before going on to hold executive positions within several of the Group’s international subsidiaries.

Since 2022, he has served as Managing Director - Chief Executive Officer of John Cockerill, a technology group active in the fields of energy, defence, green hydrogen, metallurgy, and industrial services. Under his leadership, the John Cockerill group accelerated both its international and technological growth, with the signing of several strategic partnerships.

François Michel is married. He and his wife have two children.

