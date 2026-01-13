Smartgyro Appoints Alessio Loguercio As New Managing Director

Smartgyro, a leader in marine stabilization, announced the appointment of Alessio Loguercio as its new Managing Director. With more than 15 years of experience across technical, operational and commercial roles in the marine industry, Alessio brings a combination of strategic vision, customer understanding, and hands-on industry expertise to guide Smartgyro through its next phase of growth.

Alessio joins Smartgyro from Ferretti S.p.A. in La Spezia, Italy, where he spent nine years strengthening international after-sales operations and service delivery across strategic markets. His career began in technical design before progressing through project management and after-sales roles at CNM Cantieri Navali del Mediterraneo, in Rome, eventually leading to a senior position at Riva overseeing after-sales and service activities across the EMEA region.

Since 2019, Alessio served as After-Sales & Service Supervisor at Riva, leading operations across key markets including Italy, the French Riviera, Monaco, the UAE, Turkey, and the Balearic Islands. He managed warranty operations, multimillion-euro budgets, and supplier negotiations while delivering high-quality technical support to yacht crews, owners, and dealers. He also collaborated with Engineering, Operations, and Quality teams to drive product improvements.

With a background in mechanical engineering and solid experience in customer management, supplier relations, budget control and team development, Alessio is well positioned to strengthen Smartgyro’s global presence and support the company’s operational and commercial expansion.

"I am truly delighted to take on the role of Managing Director at Smartgyro. My career has taught me the importance of listening, truly understanding what owners expect, supporting crews in their everyday challenges, and working collaboratively with suppliers and shipyards.” said Alessio Loguercio, Managing Director of Smartgyro.

Smartgyro will exhibit at boot Düsseldorf in Hall 10, Stand D40, where industry professionals and media representatives are welcome to meet Alessio Loguercio from January 19-22.

Smartgyro will exhibit at boot Düsseldorf. © Smartgyro