Subscribe
Search

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

December 3, 2025

Source: Liebherr Container Cranes
Source: Liebherr Container Cranes

Liebherr Container Cranes has signed a contract to deliver two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes to Port Tampa Bay, marking Liebherr’s first STS installation on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The cranes will play a central role in the port’s Vision 2030 expansion and will deliver significant gains in berth productivity, vessel turnaround efficiency, and long-term operational reliability.

The new cranes, manufactured at Liebherr’s facility in Killarney, Ireland, feature a 60-metre (197FT) outreach, 50-metre (164FT) lift height, 20-metre (66FT) back reach, and a 65-tonne (145,600lbs) twin-lift capacity, enabling efficient handling of larger, wider-beam vessels.

Advanced safety and performance systems, including anti-collision, anti-sway, snag-load protection, and a curve-going gantry system, enhance operational stability. Each crane is equipped with Liebherr’s remote diagnostics platform, predictive maintenance capabilities and ship-profiling technology. These systems reduce unplanned downtime, optimize cycle times, and support consistent high-performance operation.

The two STS cranes will support Port Tampa Bay’s expansion of its container terminal to 100 acres, which includes new paved storage, a third deep-water berth, and an on-dock, rail-served transload facility. The cranes will contribute to the port’s long-term goal of achieving 1 million TEUs of annual capacity and will enhance service capabilities for carriers and cargo owners across Central Florida and the broader Southeast.

The cranes incorporate energy-efficient drives, regenerative power systems, and optimized operational controls that reduce emissions and support Port Tampa Bay’s sustainability objectives.

With service teams and parts facilities across Virginia, Mississippi, Michigan, Texas, Florida, and additional regions, Liebherr USA will provide Port Tampa Bay with comprehensive local support to ensure consistent crane availability and optimal long-term performance.

Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Container Cranes Container Shipping Ports

Related Logistics News

Rising Tide / Lee Illfield

Protesters Disrupt Coal Shipment in Australia
Source: ICTSI

NorthPort Boosts Capacity with Mobile Harbor Cranes
© Adobe Stock/Robert

SeaPort Manatee Refreshes, Upgrades Siemens Security...
The electric-drive Liebherr LPS 420 is in operation at Nuh Çimento’s private port in Hereke, Türkiye. The crane marks a major step forward in sustainable bulk handling, replacing a Liebherr LPS 400 after 25 years of service and supporting high-volume exports to over 40 countries. © Liebherr

Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal...
Source: European Commission

EU Funds 70 Clean Energy Projects
© Port of Savannah

Port of Savannah Container Volumes Rise 4% Through October

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November

Indiana Expands Barge Shipment Handling Capacity

Indiana Expands Barge Shipment Handling Capacity

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

StormGeo Strengthens Analytics, Appoints New Leader

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Prices of oil rise after Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and stalled peace negotiations
Houthis releases crew of Greek-operated freight ship struck in Red Sea
TikTok invests more than 37,7 billion dollars in Brazil's data center