Indiana Expands Barge Shipment Handling Capacity

Indiana River & Rail Terminals has expanded its capacity for handling barge shipments of steel and general cargo shipments at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville by 40 percent. The Ohio River terminal operator raised its storage capacity to 350,000 square feet by leasing its fourth building within the port.

Indiana River & Rail Terminals (IRRT), a joint venture between Ports of Indiana and Superior River Terminals Indiana, is the largest general cargo operator on the Ohio River, managing seven buildings and serving 2,200 acres at two ports in Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville.

With consistent double-digit growth since 2022, driven by strong demand and strategic location advantages, IRRT is now poised to serve more customers and handle increased cargo volumes with expanded facilities and enhanced multimodal capabilities.

By late 2024, the port was nearing capacity for steel shipments, prompting IRRT to lease a 156,000-square-foot building within the Jeffersonville port. This facility will supplement the existing warehouse capacity of 195,000 square feet, bringing the total operating footprint to just over 350,000 square feet.

This new capacity will include opportunities for Foreign-Trade Zone storage, heavy lift cargo, rail transload, and support for higher volumes of barge, rail, and truck operations, backed by a skilled local workforce. The expansion positions Jeffersonville to serve a broader range of industries and cargo types, while offering the speed, reliability, and service advantages of an agile port.

IRRT also operates a new outdoor storage facility created by Ports of Indiana’s Marine Highway grant, designed to accommodate barge shuttles for Nucor and other steel companies, which takes thousands of trucks off local highways and supports local jobs.



