Crowley Expands Mooring Services at Los Angeles, Long Beach Ports

November 12, 2025

Crowley has expanded its mooring services to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California, enhancing its harbor services for ship operators along the U.S. West Coast. 

The new services combine Crowley’s ship assist and escort tug fleet with integrated mooring services to help vessels safely and efficiently deliver cargo and depart. The service builds on Crowley’s existing operations in the Pacific Northwest. 

Crowley has more than a century of expertise and is a leader in the ship assist and escort industry. The company operates a high-performing, dependable U.S. tug fleet in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and other locations, with vessels tailored to efficiently and safely perform ship assist and escort services.

