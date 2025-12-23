Port of Oakland Moves 174,239 TEUs in November as Exports Increase

The Port of Oakland handled 174,239 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) in November 2025, reflecting a 4.1% year-over-year decline and a 4.7% decrease from October, as cargo volumes reflected typical seasonal slowing and continued adjustments in global shipping patterns.

Loaded cargo remained steady, supported by strengthening exports. Loaded exports totaled 68,824 TEUs, up 3.3% year over year and 4.0% from October, reinforcing the Port of Oakland’s role as a leading U.S. gateway for agricultural commodities and the nation's top port for refrigerated goods. Loaded imports reached 73,092 TEUs, down 9.3% year over year and 11.1% month over month, reflecting continued moderation in import demand.

Combined loaded container volumes totaled 141,915 TEUs, down 3.6% year-over-year, while remaining relatively stable compared to October. Empty container volumes declined to 32,324 TEUs, down 6.4% year-over-year and 6.3% from the prior month, driven by carrier equipment repositioning rather than changes in loaded cargo demand.

Vessel calls totaled 76 in November, down 8.4% year over year and 11.6% from October, as carriers continued to deploy larger vessels and consolidate services. Fewer calls, paired with higher average cargo per vessel, helped sustain overall cargo throughput at the Port’s marine terminals.

Overall, November performance reflects the Port navigating shifting market conditions, with export strength and operational efficiency supporting consistent cargo flows amid shifting market conditions.