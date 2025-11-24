Subscribe
SGP Breaks Ground on Integrated Logistics Zone, Unveils Terminal Expansion

November 24, 2025

Saudi Global Ports Group (SGP) celebrated a landmark moment in Saudi Arabia’s logistics development with the official inauguration of the Terminal 2 Berth Expansion under SGP Container Terminals and the groundbreaking of the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD). 

The dual event was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, and His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services. The event was further distinguished by the attendance of senior representatives from key Saudi governmental authorities—including the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA)—as well as senior leaders from major logistics companies and shipping lines.

SGP Freezones

Adjacent to KAPD, the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone, spanning 1 million square meters, will be managed by SGP Freezones. Representing an investment of up to USD$346 million (SAR 1.3 billion), the development will provide modular warehousing, cold chain and vehicle storage facilities, re-export and light manufacturing zones, as well as dedicated areas for petrochemical products, e-commerce storage, and container handling within an eco-friendly, integrated system. Linked directly to SGP Container Terminals, SGP Multipurpose Terminals and SGP Intermodal (the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem), the logistics zone will deliver an integrated trade solution connecting sea, land, and industrial logistics for domestic and international customers.

Terminal 2 Expansion

The Terminal 2 expansion adds 225 meters to the existing 700 meters of quay length, allowing two mega container vessels to berth simultaneously and improving operational capabilities. Combined with Terminal 1, the consolidated handling capacity will rise to 3.8 million TEUs in 2025.

