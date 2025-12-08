Subscribe
Search

HD Hyundai Signs MoU for Indian Shipyard

December 8, 2025

Source: HD Hyundai
Source: HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai has signed a strategic partnership with the Tamil Nadu state government regarding the establishment of a new shipyard in India.

The Indian government is strategically pursuing the "Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047" to become one of the world's top five shipbuilding and shipping nations. To achieve this goal, the government is actively reviewing the expansion of existing shipyards and the establishment of new facilities.

The Indian government has shortlisted five states—including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh—as candidate sites for the construction of a new shipyard and is currently in the process of identifying the most suitable location.

Seeking to revitalize the local economy, the Tamil Nadu state government has made the establishment of a shipyard its top priority and has expanded efforts to provide incentives and subsidies, enhance infrastructure, and secure skilled talent. The state has ultimately selected HD Hyundai as its project partner for the establishment of the new shipyard.

The Thoothukudi region of Tamil Nadu—cited as one of the candidate sites for the new shipyard—is regarded as an optimal location, with temperature and rainfall conditions similar to those of Ulsan, Korea, where HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is located.

Earlier this month, HD Hyundai also signed a MoU on the collaboration for maritime and port crane development in India with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a state-owned enterprise under the Indian Ministry of Defence, in Bengaluru, southern India.

HD Hyundai plans to strengthen collaboration with BEML across the entire crane manufacturing process—including design, production, and quality assurance—aiming to gradually build port crane manufacturing capabilities within India. Looking ahead, the company also plans to expand its business by supplying goliath and jib cranes to local shipyards in India.

In relation to this, HD Hyundai Samho, a shipbuilding affiliate of HD Hyundai, successfully delivered a 600-ton Goliath crane to Cochin Shipyard, India's largest state-owned shipbuilder, in February. In August, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediary holding company for the shipbuilding division, announced it would acquire HD Hyundai Eco Vina from Doosan Enerbility to further reinforce HD Hyundai's ongoing expansion in the crane business.

In July this year, HD Hyundai signed an MoU with Cochin Shipyard to promote cooperation in a wide range of areas, including design and procurement support, productivity enhancement, and human capital development. More recently, the scope of this partnership has been expanded to include naval vessel projects, further strengthening HD Hyundai's presence in India.

Shipbuilding Ports Infrastructure Cranes

Related Logistics News

Source: Liebherr Container Cranes

Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay
Source: ICTSI

NorthPort Boosts Capacity with Mobile Harbor Cranes
Image courtesy Stena Line

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered
TotalEnergies Introduces New Tristar-Owned Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Barge at Fujairah. Image courtesy TotalEnergies

Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Vessel Debuts in Fujaira
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Tanker Vessel Order Book Hits 9-Year High
Image courtesy Viasea

Acquisition Consolidates Europe Shortsea Vessel Sector

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Brazil Court Recommends Auction of Santos Terminal

Brazil Court Recommends Auction of Santos Terminal

HD Hyundai Signs MoU for Indian Shipyard

HD Hyundai Signs MoU for Indian Shipyard

Yara Confirms US Ammonia Strategy

Yara Confirms US Ammonia Strategy

China Trade Surplus Tops $1 Trillion on Non-US Growth

China Trade Surplus Tops $1 Trillion on Non-US Growth

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Tanzanians are urged to stay at home in anticipation of protests
Carmakers and rental firms urge EU not to mandate EV fleet targets
Minister: Morocco will open two deepwater ports in 2026 and 2020