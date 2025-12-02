Subscribe
Port of New Orleans Appoints Kristi App as CCO

December 2, 2025

Kristi App (Source: Port NOLA)
The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) has appointed Kristi App as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In her new role, App will lead commercial operations across Port NOLA’s cargo, cruise, and industrial real estate portfolios, bringing over two decades of expertise in international trade, transportation, and global logistics.

App joins Port NOLA from J.W. Allen & Company, Inc., a leading freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and global logistics provider, where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in optimizing supply chains and developing resilient logistics networks across multiple industries and borders. Her career at J.W. Allen included leadership positions such as Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of Exports.

“Kristi App’s extensive background in logistics, international trade, and commercial strategy make her an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB). “Her vision and leadership will be key to advancing our growth initiatives, including the Louisiana International Terminal, and driving sustainable cargo development that benefits our region and our partners across the supply chain.”

A Licensed U.S. Customs Broker and Certified Customs Specialist (CCS), App is widely recognized as a leader in the maritime community. She received the 2024 C. Alvin Bertel Award, honoring her significant contributions to the Louisiana port community. She has also served as Vice President of the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America, Inc. (NCBFAA) and currently serves as a commissioner on the Louisiana Board of International Commerce. App earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Holy Cross.

“I’m honored to join Port NOLA at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory,” said App. “The Port plays a vital role in connecting Louisiana to the global economy, and I look forward to working with our partners to expand our reach, strengthen our customer relationships, and position the Louisiana International Terminal as a world-class gateway for future generations.”

As CCO, App will oversee Port NOLA’s commercial strategy with a focus on generating new revenue streams, expanding market reach, and driving strategic growth in cargo, cruise, and real estate sectors.

