The Port of Bilbao Takes the Stage at Enlit Europe 2025

November 20, 2025

© Bilbao Port Authority
© Bilbao Port Authority

Ivan Jimenez, president of the Bilbao Port Authority, has taken active part at Enlit Europe 2025, a key event of the energy sector in Europe and held this year in Bilbao.

Mr. Jimenez has been a speaker on the EU Project Talk – Live Podcast “Energy & European Ports”, focused on analyzing the role of European ports in the energy transition and in the deployment of key infrastructure for the decarbonization of maritime transport. The session was moderated by Areti Ntaradimou, Brussels Editor for Enlit Media and EU Projects Officer.

During his speech, the president of the Bilbao Port Authority highlighted the port's commitment to the electrification of its docks, renewable energy generation, digitalization and energy self-sufficiency, and outlined the progress being made on strategic projects such as the hydrogen hub and ongoing European initiatives. 

Mr. Jimenez also stressed the need for the European Union to establish clear mechanisms for recognising and rewarding ports that have already delivered on electrification targets, even when the market, particularly the availability of vessels ready to connect, has yet to be fully developed. He pointed out that failure to do so would run the risk of rewarding inaction, to the detriment of those ports that have invested decisively, taking risks and contributing their own resources, supplemented by EU funds and, in the case of Bilbao, with the support of the Basque Energy Agency (EVE). 

The Enlit Europe event in Bilbao has made the city and the Port of Bilbao the focal point of the European debate on energy, innovation and sustainability, further consolidating the role of the port as a benchmark in the Atlantic Arc in terms of energy transition and advanced port policies.

Digitalization Ports Port Decarbonization

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

