New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide

Maritime transport carries close to 90 percent of global trade by volume, and container ports alone handle more than 80 percent of non-bulk merchandise. Today, these ports are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rising trade flows, rapid advances in technology, and mounting pressure to meet climate targets.
Against this backdrop, DNV and Menon Economics have introduced the industry’s first global container port ranking. The LCP report benchmarks 160 ports against 35 indicators grouped into five pillars: enablers, connectivity and customer value, productivity, sustainability, and overall impact. These indicators are based on objective data, such as throughput volumes, berth productivity, emissions per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), and alternative fuel availability, and are complemented by expert assessments from leading shipping stakeholders. The LCP ranking complements other industry benchmarks, such as the Leading Maritime Cities of the World (LCM) report, by providing a focused assessment of container port performance.
The report recommends that ports invest in scalable infrastructure, accelerate digitalization, and lead on sustainability while maintaining strong customer relationships and building resilience against disruptions. Clear strategic planning and transparent communication are essential for ports aiming to secure long-term competitiveness.
Port Authorities play a critical role in shaping the future of container ports. Forward-thinking strategies that prioritize productivity, service quality, digitalization and sustainability are essential for long-term competitiveness. While some ports did not rank among the top due to overall performance indicators, many port authorities across regions demonstrate a forward leaning mindset and are actively investing to close these gaps, a trend clearly reflected in the report.
Global top five container ports:
Notably, several of these ports (Singapore, Shanghai, Busan, and Rotterdam) are also featured in the LCM report, underscoring their dual role as global trade gateways and integrated maritime hubs.
In addition to the global ranking, the LCP report features regional rankings, with New York & New Jersey, Hamburg, Tanger Med, Jebel Ali and Sydney recognized as leaders in their respective regions.