Singapore to Bunker Methanol Next Year

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will issue licenses to supply methanol as marine fuel in the Port of Singapore from January 1, 2026, following the Call for Applications launched in March 2025.

Licenses will be awarded to Global Energy Trading, Golden Island, and PetroChina International (Singapore).

The three companies were selected from 13 applicants through a comprehensive evaluation process that assessed supply chain reliability, operational readiness, safety systems, and the sustainability certification of the methanol to be supplied. The strong interest reflects the sector’s growing focus on lower-emission marine fuels.

The licenses will be valid for a five-year period, from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030. The five-year period supports the early development of methanol bunkering by giving licensees sufficient scope to build capabilities, strengthen supply chains, and anchor initial investments as the market develops.



