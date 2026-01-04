Panama Canal Commemorates 26 Years of National Administration

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has commemorated 26 years of Panamanian administration, marking a new anniversary since its transfer at noon on December 31, 1999.

The Authority says this historic milestone was a catalyst for national sovereignty and pride and has allowed Panama to demonstrate its capacity to efficiently manage one of the most strategic routes in global trade.

Among the most significant milestones of more than two decades of management are:

Canal expansion: The inauguration of the expanded canal in 2016 transformed the global maritime industry, enabling the transit of larger vessels and strengthening the route’s competitiveness.

Contributions to the country: Over 26 years of Panamanian administration, the Canal Authority has transferred B/. 31.231 billion balboas ($31.231 billion) to the National Treasury, reaching historic levels that strengthen the economy and translate into investments for the country’s social development.

Strategic investments: In 2025, the ACP presented its roadmap for the next decade, aimed at reinforcing its strategic role in global trade, promoting projects such as the Energy Corridor, port improvements, and systems that ensure water resources for both the population and operations.

Innovation and sustainability: On this anniversary, the ACP reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future through programs to optimize water use, reduce emissions, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Commitment to communities in the watershed: As part of its comprehensive management, the Authority develops multiple programs in the Panama Canal Watershed, focused on protecting water resources and improving the well-being of the communities that live there.

Twenty-six years after its transfer, the Panama Canal Authority reaffirms its commitment to the country, projecting itself into the future as a strategic platform in the service of Panama and global trade.



