Subscribe
Search

Panama Canal Commemorates 26 Years of National Administration

January 4, 2026

Source: Panama Canal Authority
Source: Panama Canal Authority

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has commemorated 26 years of Panamanian administration, marking a new anniversary since its transfer at noon on December 31, 1999.

The Authority says this historic milestone was a catalyst for national sovereignty and pride and has allowed Panama to demonstrate its capacity to efficiently manage one of the most strategic routes in global trade.

Among the most significant milestones of more than two decades of management are:

Canal expansion: The inauguration of the expanded canal in 2016 transformed the global maritime industry, enabling the transit of larger vessels and strengthening the route’s competitiveness.

Contributions to the country: Over 26 years of Panamanian administration, the Canal Authority has transferred B/. 31.231 billion balboas ($31.231 billion) to the National Treasury, reaching historic levels that strengthen the economy and translate into investments for the country’s social development.

Strategic investments: In 2025, the ACP presented its roadmap for the next decade, aimed at reinforcing its strategic role in global trade, promoting projects such as the Energy Corridor, port improvements, and systems that ensure water resources for both the population and operations.

Innovation and sustainability: On this anniversary, the ACP reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future through programs to optimize water use, reduce emissions, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Commitment to communities in the watershed: As part of its comprehensive management, the Authority develops multiple programs in the Panama Canal Watershed, focused on protecting water resources and improving the well-being of the communities that live there.

Twenty-six years after its transfer, the Panama Canal Authority reaffirms its commitment to the country, projecting itself into the future as a strategic platform in the service of Panama and global trade.

Government Update Panama Canal Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels
© Adobe Stock/dinozzaver

Baku Port Handles 37% More Containers in 2025
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Ukrainian Drones Hit Tanker in Russia's Rostov Port
Image courtesy Cimolai Technology

800-Ton Goliath Crane Takes Shape in Port of Chioggia
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI to Operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2
Source: Höegh Evi

CO2 Logistics Hub Under Development at Stockholm Norvik...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power System at Port of Rotterdam

ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power System at Port of Rotterdam

Schwandt Appointed Schottel CEO

Schwandt Appointed Schottel CEO

Panama Canal Commemorates 26 Years of National Administration

Panama Canal Commemorates 26 Years of National Administration

Maersk Names New Regional President for North America

Maersk Names New Regional President for North America

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US awards radar contract to RTX and Indra for air traffic overhaul
France asks airlines cancel 15% of flights from Paris airports following snowfall
EU extends time to Portuguese airlines for meeting state aid conditions