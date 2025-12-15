LNG Bunker Vessel Christened

Bunker barge United LNG I was christened in the port of Antwerp, an important moment for shipping company Somtrans, main shipbuilding contractor RensenDriessen and outfitting partners TeamCo Shipyard and Gas & Heat.

The vessel will enter service in early 2026, reinforcing the growing role of LNG bunkering in the Belgian and Dutch seaports.

It is an estuary-class LNG bunker barge designed for both inland waterways and coastal service up to Zeebrugge. Measuring 135 x21.46 m, the barge carries eight cylindrical Type C cargo tanks of 1,000 cubic metres each, engineered to store LNG at –165 degrees Celsius. These cylindrical cryogenic tanks are central to the design and represent a significant technical step.

The hull was built in China and transported to the Netherlands. LNG tanks supplied by Gas & Heat in Italy were then installed in Rotterdam, before the vessel moved to TeamCo Shipyard for final outfitting. Shipbuilder RensenDriessen acted as the main contractor, coordinating every phase from hull construction to delivery, with TeamCo overseeing tank integration, engineering and yard execution.

For Somtrans, the christening reflects the company’s long-standing drive for innovation. CEO Caroline Somers explains: “We aim for depth. For vessels and technologies that anticipate the next chapter of sustainable shipping. LNG bunkering is a deliberate step in that direction. We choose solutions that matter over the long term, focusing on cleaner fuels and the vessels that support them. This project strengthens our role in the maritime energy transition.”

Her words echo the evolution of Somtrans: a family company with 39 vessels and a legacy of taking bold steps, from advanced tank technology to low-water concepts. The United LNG I marks the start of a new phase. A second sister vessel will follow soon, expanding Somtrans' LNG bunkering capacity in the region. This comes as LNG bunker demand in Northwest Europe continues to expand, driven by new dual-fuel tonnage in container, tanker, bulk, RoRo and cruise segments. The global fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels continues to grow by double digits each year, driven by owners seeking cleaner operations and reliable access to alternative fuels. By investing early, Somtrans positions itself at the forefront of this shift.

Managing Director Wim Driessen of RensenDriessen highlights the ambition and teamwork behind the project. “By combining efficient hull construction in China with local outfitting in Western Europe, we are now offering our hull building expertise more widely to the shortsea shipping segment. These cylindrical LNG tanks take this project into new territory. Integrating them at this scale is unique. It shows what is possible when a shipowner, contractor and yard work as one team.”





Bunker barge United LNG I was christened in the port of Antwerp. Image courtesy Somtrans