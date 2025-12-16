World’s Largest Wind-Powered Ro-Ro Arrives in Baltimore

The world’s largest wind-powered, industrial-scale, roll on/roll off vessel Neoliner Origin has returned for its second visit to the only U.S. port it is calling, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

The ship, which uses sails as main propulsion, is operating a monthly service between Saint Nazaire (France) and Baltimore, with stops along the way to Saint-Pierre et Miquelon and Halifax.

“It’s a great honor to be the first and only U.S. port for Neoliner Origin,” said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels. “Neoline has done a remarkable job developing and producing an industrial-sized ship that uses wind propulsion and which demonstrates their strong commitment to the health of our oceans and environment.”

Neoliner Origin first visited Baltimore on October 30. The ship is designed to carry a diverse array of cargos, including oversized project equipment, farm and construction machinery, and containers. The vessel measures approximately 446 feet in length and provides capacity for more than 5,300 tons of cars, agricultural equipment, and construction machinery, or up to 265 TEU on three decks.

Powering the ship are two, 295-foot masts allowing for nearly 32,000 square feet of total sailing area. Wind provides 60 to 70 percent of the vessel’s propulsion, which is supported by hybrid diesel-electric engines when needed. The ship sails at a reduced speed of 11 knots, compared to a more common speed of 15 knots, to conserve fuel and reduce emissions.

As a key stop on a new transatlantic shipping route connecting France, Canada, and the United States, Neoliner Origin introduces a sustainable logistics model that opens the door for new business and trade partnerships in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The ship was constructed by RMK Marine in Turkey and launched in February 2025.



