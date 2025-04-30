Subscribe
Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

April 30, 2025

In this segment of Offshore Engineer TV, Paula Lepore, Global Projects Engineering Manager and Anshul Godha, Materials Scientist at Parker Hannifin discuss a new approach to understanding and mitigating stress corrosion cracking (SCC) and hydrogen embrittlement (HE): including what it is, how you can discover it, and most importantly, how you can mitigate to protect the investment in your offshore structures, as well as a brief overview of Parker Hannifin’s Super Shield corrosion protection technology.

