Subscribe
Search

Cocoa Prices Jump as Ivorian Port Arrivals Crawl

December 29, 2025

© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com
© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com

Cocoa futures were sharply higher on Monday boosted partly by a slowdown in port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast, while raw sugar and coffee prices also rose.


COCOA

* London cocoa rose 6.7% to 4,498 pounds a metric ton by 1447 GMT.

* Exporters estimated port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast totalled 60,000 tons between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28, down from 82,000 tons in the same week of the previous season.

* They noted the market would be keeping a close watch on crop progress in the first quarter of 2026 with some expecting a continued decline in port arrivals during the period.

* Demand, however, remains weak which could limit the scope of the market's recovery with prices still on track to fall around 51% this year.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind fell 6.7% year-on-year in November to 56,696 metric tons of beans, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

* New York cocoa gained 6.2% to $6,321 a ton.


SUGAR

* Raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.5% at 15.25 cents per lb.

* Dealers said speculators had scaled back a net short position during the run-up in prices from a five-year low of 14.04 cents in early November, but the scope for further gains may be limited by ample supplies with a global surplus expected in the 2025/26 season (October/September).

* Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's North and Northeast regions reached 32.5 million metric tons through November 30, a 9.4% drop versus the year-earlier period, industry group NovaBio said on Friday.

* White sugar fell 0.6% to $432.70 a ton.


COFFEE

* Robusta coffee gained 1.1% to $3,899 a ton.

* Dealers said the weather has been generally favourable for harvesting and drying of beans in top robusta producer Vietnam although farmers remain reluctant to sell given the current low level of prices.

* Arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $3.5250 per lb.


(Reuters)

Shipping Cargo Ivory Coast Exports Cocoa

Related Logistics News

© Jose Gil / Adobe Stock

Venezuela Authorizes Two Unsanctioned VLCCs to Depart
© Federal Maritime Commission

Federal Maritime Commission Recognizes National Shipper...
© DFDS

DFDS, CLdN Extends Zeebrugge-Gothenburg Space Charter...
Source: social media

IMO Challenged Over Livestock Carrier Regulations
The new methanol-powered cement carrier is designed to cut emissions by 80%, according to Heidelberg Materials. Image courtesy Heidelberg Materials

Low-Emission Cement Carrying Vessel to be Dual-Fuel...
Source: BIMCO

Cement Carrying Vessel Flourish Going into Africa

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Cocoa Prices Jump as Ivorian Port Arrivals Crawl

Cocoa Prices Jump as Ivorian Port Arrivals Crawl

d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels

d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels

Great Ships of 2025: Frederick Paup

Great Ships of 2025: Frederick Paup

WAPS Make Wind Blow for Vessel Decarbonization

WAPS Make Wind Blow for Vessel Decarbonization

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Five energy market trends in 2026: Bousso
South Korean President vows to reveal the truth on anniversary Jeju Air crash
Pentagon announces $8.6 Billion Boeing Contract for F-15 Jets for Israel