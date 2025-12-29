Subscribe
Great Ships of 2025: Frederick Paup

December 29, 2025

Image courtesy Mason Construction
Image courtesy Mason Construction

15,000 cu. yd. Hopper Dredge = “the Cookie Monster” of Beach Replenishment

Manson Construction Co.’s Frederick Paup is the largest Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge in the United States.  Designed and built specifically to meet the needs of the U.S. dredging market, she boasts 25,000 HP and volumetric capacity of over 15,000 cubic yards. Utilizing her triple Z Drives and twin Bow Thrusters enables the Frederick Paup to maneuver and dredge within the tightest channels. This further enhances her capability to minimize operational delays as she can maintain performance in the event a Z Drive or bowthruster has a mechanical failure. 

The Dynamic Positioning feature adds additional flexibility to hold stationary position or track a designated course while performing dredging operations. The utilization of sealed underwater motors enhances the dredging operation by reducing the suction distance between the drag head and the pump thus making it more efficient. With her two in-hull pumps, the Frederick Paup will enhance Manson’s competitiveness on beach nourishment and coastal restoration projects and help the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) meet their goal of 70% of dredged material being beneficially reused by 2030. Being diesel electric and having Tier 4 engines, the FREDERICK PAUP is very fuel efficient and environmentally friendly at a lower cost per unit.

Images courtesy Mason Construction

Frederick Paup Main Particulars
Ship Name  |  Frederick Paup
Ship Type   |  Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge
Ship Builder   |  Seatrium AmFELS, LLC
Material  |  Steel
Ship Owner  |   Manson Construction Co.
Ship Operator   |  Manson Construction Co.
Ship Designer  |  Hockema Group, Inc.
Delivery Date   |  2025
Classification   |  ABS
Length, (o.a.)  |  419.83 ft.
Length, (b.p.)  |  396.00 ft.
Breadth, (molded)   |  81.00 ft.
Depth, (molded)   |  32.50 ft.
Draft, (designed)  |   31.02 ft.
DWT (at design draft)   |  16,870
Speed   |  14 knots
Fuel Type  |  No. 2 Diesel; Diesel-Electric
Main engines   |  Wabtec: 3xGE16V250MDC, 2xGE12V250MDC
Total installed power   |  25,000 HP
Bow Thrusters  |   Brunvoll
Propellers  |  Schottel
Generators   |  Wabtec
Radars   |  Furuno
Depth Sounders  |  Furuno FE-800
Auto Pilot  |   Simrad AP70 MK2
AIS   |  Furuno FA-170
GPS   |  Furuno GP-170
GMDSS   |  Furuno Inmarsat-C Mobile Earth Station Felcom-18
Mooring equipment   |  Schoellhorn-Albrecht
Fire extinguishing systems   |  Hiller
Fire detection system   |  Hiller
Heat exchangers   |  Alfa-Laval
Lifeboats   |  Viking
Liferafts   |  Viking
Coatings   |  Carboline

