Hurtigruten Launches New Route

February 12, 2026

Photo: Kristian Dale / Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten is launching a new sailing from Copenhagen to Tromsø via North Cape as one of three new routes along Norway’s coast. The new itinerary gives Scandinavians and international travelers the opportunity to journey from the continent to the Arctic, with stops in some of Norway’s most iconic coastal towns and natural areas.

Demand from Scandinavia is growing strongly. The number of Danish customers has increased by 17 percent from 2024 to 2025, while the number of Swedish travelers has grown by 20 percent during the same period.

In addition to the Copenhagen route, Hurtigruten is launching a week-long fjord sailing from Bergen as well as a round trip in Northern Norway starting and ending in Tromsø. The sailings are aimed at travelers seeking authentic experiences, with longer stays in each port and excursions developed in collaboration with local operators.

All voyages will take place aboard M/S Trollfjord and follow Hurtigruten’s signature concept, where all food and beverages are included and based on local ingredients, with ample time spent in each port.

The new routes are currently being introduced with selected departures during limited periods. Bookings open on February 12, 2026, and the first sailings will take place from 2027.

Sailing Norway Denmark Route

