New Hydraulic Cylinder Facility in Oberopfingen Inaugurated

Three years after the ground-breaking ceremony in December 2022, the construction and relocation phase of the Liebherr-Components’ production site has been completed. Thirty-three machines are now in their new location and further investments have been made in 20 new machines and equipment. The expansion has added around 46,000 square meters of production and administration areas to the site in Oberopfingen.

While the opportunities for development were limited on site in Kirchdorf/Iller, the newly acquired space offers possibilities to further improve production and its processes to optimally adapt to customer needs. Both the modernization of the technical equipment and the consistent alignment of production facilities along the value-added process form the basis for more efficient working methods and shorter running times. The highlights include, for example, the modern and highly automated sawing centre, as well as the central cooling lubricant supply for the metal-cutting machines.

The new construction concept includes a holistic energy management system. To this end, the Liebherr site has been certified in accordance with DIN EN ISO50001 this year. In compliance with modern and energy-efficient building standards, waste heat insulation and a heat pump have been installed, which are mainly powered by electricity produced by the building's own PV system on the roof. The company produces most of its electricity itself via this system along with the total of 1,768 solar panels.

Another step towards efficient energy utilization is the use of a heat recovery system. Here, the heat generated by the production facilities is used to air-condition the production halls. Thanks to a modern evaporation system, the company is also able to recycle and treat used water, thereby reducing the amount of wastewater. Through such efficient measures, Liebherr protects the environment and works continuously to reduce energy consumption and to make efficiency future-proof.

In November 2025, the new complex was inaugurated by the Liebherr family in the presence of the mayor and the local representative of Oberopfingen. Following the relocation, the hydraulics site in Oberopfingen employs around 550 people.