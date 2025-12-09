Lloyd’s Register, Latsco Chart New Digital Course for Ship Classification

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Latsco have successfully completed a proof-of-concept for a new standard in digital class assurance with data-driven surveys.

This collaboration aims to demonstrate how verified operational vessel data can fully meet class survey requirements, without compromising safety, integrity, or technical rigor.

The proof-of-concept was conducted on the vessel HELLAS MARGARITA during an active voyage to Singapore. Using LR’s approved Digital Survey Test Procedure, the project team remotely tested, recorded and verified the vessel’s auxiliary engine alarms, controls, shutdowns and safety systems through raw data capture.

The process was then validated by a physical inspection, confirming that the digital approach using raw data delivered the same level of assurance, accuracy, and safety as traditional methods.

The results confirmed that data-driven methodologies can match and potentially exceed the technical assurance and data integrity of conventional onboard physical surveys. While existing regulations still require physical attendance for survey requirements, this project demonstrates how verified operational data could allow for more efficient, transparent, and scalable compliance processes, reducing the need for physical attendance and enabling smarter fleet management.

Following the project success, LR and Latsco plan to jointly extend the methodology test across additional vessels and systems to validate the framework repeatability with the aim to establish a pilot scheme for digital class assurance.