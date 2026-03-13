ICTSI Launches South Luzon Container Terminal

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has officially launched the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) as construction for the Philippines’ second largest terminal gears up.

The $800 million terminal, located about 110 kilometers south of Manila, within the Bauan International Port in Batangas, will expand trade facilitation capabilities not only of Southern Luzon but of the entire country, says ICTSI. It will support industrial and manufacturing activities including cargo requirements associated with energy‑related and industrial projects in the region. The terminal will also complement Manila’s trade facilitation capabilities.

SLCT occupies a naturally protected cove on Batangas Bay, which is expected to provide operational stability as the development advances toward its target 2028 completion and prepares for ultra‑large container vessel capability.

At full development, SLCT will have an 800‑meter quay, 38 hectares of yard, and an 18‑meter berth depth, and a terminal capacity that will exceed two million TEUs annually.

Phase 1 construction consists of marine works and construction of a 425‑meter quay designed for super post‑Panamax operations. Construction is scheduled from May to September 2027, with equipment delivery and installation targeted for August 2027.

Envisioned as a smart technology terminal, the facility features a suite of advanced equipment, including eight remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes, 20 rail-mounted gantries, and 32 diesel-hybrid carriers and handlers.



