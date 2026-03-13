marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

ICTSI Launches South Luzon Container Terminal

March 13, 2026

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has officially launched the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) as construction for the Philippines’ second largest terminal gears up.

The $800 million terminal, located about 110 kilometers south of Manila, within the Bauan International Port in Batangas, will expand trade facilitation capabilities not only of Southern Luzon but of the entire country, says ICTSI. It will support industrial and manufacturing activities including cargo requirements associated with energy‑related and industrial projects in the region. The terminal will also complement Manila’s trade facilitation capabilities.

SLCT occupies a naturally protected cove on Batangas Bay, which is expected to provide operational stability as the development advances toward its target 2028 completion and prepares for ultra‑large container vessel capability.

At full development, SLCT will have an 800‑meter quay, 38 hectares of yard, and an 18‑meter berth depth, and a terminal capacity that will exceed two million TEUs annually.

Phase 1 construction consists of marine works and construction of a 425‑meter quay designed for super post‑Panamax operations. Construction is scheduled from May to September 2027, with equipment delivery and installation targeted for August 2027.

Envisioned as a smart technology terminal, the facility features a suite of advanced equipment, including eight remote-controlled ship-to-shore cranes, 20 rail-mounted gantries, and 32 diesel-hybrid carriers and handlers.

Ports Port Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

MSC Secures 45‑Year Lagos Port Concession
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Container vessel Orderbook Hits Record High
Copyright teamjackson/AdobeStock

1M Barrels of Venezuelan Crude Headed to China
Another milestone came with the commissioning of Trapananda, the first fully electric tug operating in Latin America. The vessel entered service in Puerto Chacabuco, Chile, marking an important step in the company’s broader sustainability strategy. Image courtesy SAAM

Towage Giant Delivers Record Results, Eyes Global...
© Adobe Stock/Zerophoto

Sonangol Looks to Secure $4.8b Loan From China for Sea...
© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama Canal Port Workers Threatened with Prosecution...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

ICTSI Launches South Luzon Container Terminal

ICTSI Launches South Luzon Container Terminal

Bio-Methanol Gaining Traction as Alternative Fuel

Bio-Methanol Gaining Traction as Alternative Fuel

Los Angeles Largely Insulated from Iran war Disruptions

Los Angeles Largely Insulated from Iran war Disruptions

Trump Administration Considers Jones Act Waiver

Trump Administration Considers Jones Act Waiver

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

BofA defers the BoE rate cut to June due to rising energy prices
Amazon withdraws its drone unit from the trade group and raises safety concerns
As Middle East trade routes are blocked by conflict, air freight rates have risen.