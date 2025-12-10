Subscribe
Search

Jordan Buys 120,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

December 10, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Eugene
© Adobe Stock/Eugene

Jordan's state grain buyer bought about 120,000 tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Wednesday seeking the same volume, European traders said.

It was all bought at an estimated $272.75 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included, in two 60,000 ton consignments.

Trading house Al Ghurair sold one consignment for shipment in the second half of January 2026, while Olam sold one consignment to be shipped in the first half of February 2026.

These other trading houses participated in Wednesday’s tender with their estimated price offers per ton c&f: Bunge at $276, Dreyfus at $282, Aston at $289 and Agrocorp at $278.50.

Traders said they had received indications that a new tender seeking 120,000 tons of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming days anticipated to close on December 17.

The new tender is expected to seek shipment in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons in 2026 in the full month of March and full month of April.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes may follow.

(Reuters)

Shipping Grain Exports Barley

Related Logistics News

© Crowley

Crowley Appoints Megan Davidson as Chief Operating...
HELLAS MARGARITA vessel. © LR

Lloyd’s Register, Latsco Chart New Digital Course for Ship...
© APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings Signs Deal to Coat Two Methanol...
© Sergey Bogomyako - stock.adobe.com

CMA CGM Resumes Food Cargo Trade with Russia
© Adobe Stock/Adwo

Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility
Copyright VanderWolf Images/AdobeStock

CMA CGM’s Shipping Engine Holds Course in a Volatile Q3

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Jordan Buys 120,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Jordan Buys 120,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Crowley Appoints Megan Davidson as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Ray Fitzgerald

Crowley Appoints Megan Davidson as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Ray Fitzgerald

Bangladesh Issues Tender to Buy Additional 50,000 Tons of Rice

Bangladesh Issues Tender to Buy Additional 50,000 Tons of Rice

bound4blue Lands $44m From Investors Eyeing Wind Power as a Scalable Solution

bound4blue Lands $44m From Investors Eyeing Wind Power as a Scalable Solution

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Norway grid operator mulls northern price zone split
The share of Chinese-made copper increases in LME stock due to higher exports
ROI-Trump sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft may reshuffle the global oil map, says Vladimirov