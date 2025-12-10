Jordan Buys 120,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Jordan's state grain buyer bought about 120,000 tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Wednesday seeking the same volume, European traders said.

It was all bought at an estimated $272.75 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included, in two 60,000 ton consignments.

Trading house Al Ghurair sold one consignment for shipment in the second half of January 2026, while Olam sold one consignment to be shipped in the first half of February 2026.

These other trading houses participated in Wednesday’s tender with their estimated price offers per ton c&f: Bunge at $276, Dreyfus at $282, Aston at $289 and Agrocorp at $278.50.

Traders said they had received indications that a new tender seeking 120,000 tons of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in coming days anticipated to close on December 17.

The new tender is expected to seek shipment in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons in 2026 in the full month of March and full month of April.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes may follow.

(Reuters)