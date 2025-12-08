Anglo-Eastern, Orca AI Partner to Bring AI-Assisted Navigation to 750 Vessels

Anglo-Eastern Ship Management and Orca AI have entered into a strategic partnership that will see Anglo-Eastern support the installation of Orca AI’s pioneering maritime operations platform across its managed fleet. The collaboration marks the first time a major ship management company has formally committed to support the adoption of AI-driven situational awareness capabilities, highlighting growing demand for related technologies in the maritime industry.

Under the agreement, Anglo-Eastern will incorporate Orca AI’s technology into its customer offering, underscoring its commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

The Orca AI platform’s flagship components include the SeaPod digital watchkeeper – delivering situational awareness, especially critical in congested waters or low-visibility conditions – and FleetView, a shoreside monitoring tool that provides actionable insights for office-based teams.

“Safety is paramount, and the Orca AI platform provides an extra layer of support when it matters most,” said Torbjorn Dimblad, CIO of Anglo-Eastern. “By reducing workload and providing alerts and recommendations in critical navigation scenarios, we’re actively driving safety and operational efficiency, alongside key initiatives in upskilling our crews and fostering young talent. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to shaping the digital future of ship management.”

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Anglo-Eastern is one of the world’s largest independent ship managers, overseeing more than 750 vessels under full technical management.

For Orca AI, this represents its first strategic partnership with a ship management company, expanding its client base beyond shipowners and operators to those managing large, multi-client fleets. Orca AI’s platform is already used by some of the world’s leading shipping companies to improve navigational safety, cut fuel consumption, and reduce emissions.