PERC Reminds Material Handling Professionals to Prepare Propane Fleets for Winter Weather

As winter comes into full swing, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is reminding material handling professionals to take proactive steps to ensure propane-powered equipment is ready for the colder months ahead.

“Ports, warehouses, and distribution centers rely on propane-powered forklifts and terminal tractors to keep operations running smoothly, even in freezing temperatures,” said Jim Bunsey, senior manager of business development at PERC. “Unlike diesel or electric models, propane vehicles perform reliably in any weather, though fleet managers should still ensure their equipment is winter-ready.”

Cold weather can challenge any power system, but diesel equipment is especially vulnerable. When temperatures drop below freezing, diesel fuel can start gelling, leading to clogged fuel lines and inoperable engines. To prevent this, many diesel engines require fuel additives, engine block heaters, or other modifications to function properly below 32°F/0°C. Diesel engines must also idle longer before operation to get the engine warmed up, burning additional fuel. All this costs fleet operators additional time and money.

Propane, on the other hand, does not gel in cold temperatures because it remains in a vapor state down to -44°F. As a result, propane engines don’t experience the same cold-start issues, spend less time idling and warming up, and are overall more reliable in extreme cold. With proper routine maintenance, propane fleets can handle even the coldest winter conditions.

To keep propane equipment performing its best through winter, fleet managers should start with preventative maintenance by inspecting spark plugs, filters, and ignition systems to ensure optimal cold-weather performance. They should also check propane tanks early to ensure they are full, leak-free, and in good condition before the first freeze. Lastly, fleet managers should stay in contact with propane suppliers and schedule advanced deliveries to prevent possible fuel shortages or disruptions during severe weather.

“Fleet managers who run propane equipment are already ahead of the curve maintaining their operational uptime, and with some preventative maintenance, their vehicles can tackle any weather year-round,” said Bunsey.