marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Japanese Consortium Plans Ammonia Bunkering Operations in Singapore

March 17, 2026

© Rex Wholster / Adobe Stock
© Rex Wholster / Adobe Stock

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and NYK Bulkship (Asia) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study and explore the ownership of a newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel for application in Singapore.

The MoU is in support of the ammonia value chain development initiative that is jointly led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the country’s Energy Market Authority (EMA). The initiative aims to facilitate the adoption of low- or zero-carbon ammonia for both power generation and marine fuel applications, strengthening Singapore’s energy transition strategy while also advancing maritime decarbonization efforts.

In October 2025, MPA and EMA appointed a consortium led by Keppel Ltd to conduct the next phase of the project to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering. As a member of the consortium, and sole recipient of the Research and Innovation grant by MPA under the Maritime Innovation and Technology Fund, Sumitomo Corporation will lead a FEED study to advance its bunkering proposal, laying the technical and commercial groundwork for eventual implementation.

Coastal/Inland Singapore Ammonia Alternative Fuels Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© searagen / Adobe Stock

CK Hutchison Says Panama Missed Arbitration Response...
(Credit: Screenshots/Social Media)

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike
© LGAndrade / Adobe Stock

Report: COSCO Shipping Suspends Operations at Panama's...
© anekoho / Adobe Stock

Singapore Developing Master Maritime Plan
Source: MOL

Japan and New Zealand Plan Hydrogen Corridor
Source: Pilbara Ports

Pilbara Ports Signs Ammonia Bunkering MoU

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Sponsored

Maximum Uptime for the World’s Toughest Terminals

Maximum Uptime for the World’s Toughest Terminals

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Japanese Consortium Plans Ammonia Bunkering Operations in Singapore

Japanese Consortium Plans Ammonia Bunkering Operations in Singapore

CK Hutchison Says Panama Missed Arbitration Response Deadline

CK Hutchison Says Panama Missed Arbitration Response Deadline

Port Houston Sees February Volume Increased by 4%

Port Houston Sees February Volume Increased by 4%

Prices for Russian Wheat Exports Hit Highest Since August With Improved Weather

Prices for Russian Wheat Exports Hit Highest Since August With Improved Weather

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Early findings indicate that the US-owned tanker near Iraq was attacked by unmanned vessels
US airline CEOs call on Congress to resolve the standoff and pay airport security personnel
Iraq claims Kurdish authorities refuse to allow it to send oil through their pipeline