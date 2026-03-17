Japanese Consortium Plans Ammonia Bunkering Operations in Singapore

Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and NYK Bulkship (Asia) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study and explore the ownership of a newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel for application in Singapore.

The MoU is in support of the ammonia value chain development initiative that is jointly led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the country’s Energy Market Authority (EMA). The initiative aims to facilitate the adoption of low- or zero-carbon ammonia for both power generation and marine fuel applications, strengthening Singapore’s energy transition strategy while also advancing maritime decarbonization efforts.

In October 2025, MPA and EMA appointed a consortium led by Keppel Ltd to conduct the next phase of the project to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering. As a member of the consortium, and sole recipient of the Research and Innovation grant by MPA under the Maritime Innovation and Technology Fund, Sumitomo Corporation will lead a FEED study to advance its bunkering proposal, laying the technical and commercial groundwork for eventual implementation.



