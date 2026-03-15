LA Releases Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Berth Redevelopment

As the result of a multiyear environmental review process, the Los Angeles District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Port of Los Angeles have released a joint Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report (DEIS/DEIR) for the Berths 121-131 Container Terminal Redevelopment Project, located in the Port’s West Basin.

The Corps and Port originally released the joint Notice of Intent/Notice of Preparation (NOI/NOP) for this proposed project April 11, 2014.

The proposed project would improve the container-handling efficiency and capacity at the terminal by dredging and disposing of dredged material, demolishing and reconstructing the wharf at Berths 126-129, relocating existing cranes and adding new, larger cranes, expanding the on-dock rail with electrically-powered rail-mounted gantry cranes, and issuing a new 30-year entitlement.

The scope of the proposed project as described in 2014 when the NOI/NOP was issued was substantially larger than the current project being analyzed. In addition, the timeline for the project shifted due to lengthy efforts to negotiate an agreement with the original tenant of the site. The baseline was also updated during the environmental review process, with the DEIS portion streamlined to meet newer federal requirements.

The DEIS/DEIR, along with the original NOI/NOP for this proposed project, is available for review on the Port’s website. The Corps and Port will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the DEIS/DEIR at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.



