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Port Houston Sees February Volume Increased by 4%

March 16, 2026

© Port Houston
© Port Houston

Cargo volumes continued strong at Port Houston in February, up 4% with 4,380,996 short tons handled across the Port’s eight public terminals. That brings the year-to-date total to 8,927,585 short tons, a 5% increase year-to-date.

Container activity remained flat this month, with Port Houston handling 326,799 TEUs in February, bringing year-to-date container volumes to 696,833 TEUs, a 2% increase compared with the same period last year. In the first two months of the year, loaded exports increased 5%, and loaded imports rose 3% compared to last year, reflecting continued demand for goods moving through the Houston Ship Channel.

At the Port’s multi-purpose facilities, February volumes for dry and liquid bulk were up 28% and 31% respectively, while steel declined 27% year-to-date due to cyclical demand and global market conditions.

The Port Houston team is focused on maintaining an efficient gateway to serve growing customer needs. In February, Port Houston leaders met with top container customers to share current infrastructure projects and priorities, as well as long-term plans to facilitate growth. Over the past decade, Port Houston has been the fastest-growing major container port in the United States, with container volumes increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% — roughly twice the rate of the next-fastest port. With anticipated continued strong growth in containers, Port Houston is planning now for future needs.

As regional demand for cargo continues to grow, Port Houston is also strongly advocating for public officials to expedite roadway connectivity projects. Key freight corridors, such as State Highway 146 and State Highway 225, connect Port Houston’s Barbours Cut and Bayport Container Terminals to regional distribution centers and inland markets. Continued investment in these corridors is essential to ensuring the region’s transportation infrastructure keeps pace with cargo demand.

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