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Sailors’ Society Releases Latest Cadet Report, Highlighting the Digital Seafarer Generation

March 17, 2026

© Sailors’ Society
© Sailors’ Society

Revealing both the positives and negatives of increased connectivity at sea and the growing reliance on peer support by the next generation of maritime, Sailors’ Society has published its latest Cadet Report, "The first digital seafarer generation." Sponsored by Inmarsat Maritime (a Viasat company), the report captures the voices of cadets, ratings and trainees from 30 countries. 

Drawing on insights gathered from more than 9,000 Gen Z seafarers who attended the maritime charity’s global 2025 Wellness at Sea Conferences, this unique data offers the maritime industry a look into the experiences, pressures and aspirations of its future workforce.

The report provides insight into three key themes shaping maritime’s newest recruits: digital life and social pressure, mental health and trauma at sea, and confidence in safety and reporting systems.

The report reveals that around 70 per cent of the next generation of seafarers spend more than three hours online every day, and this brings with it increased concerns. Some 83 per cent of the cadets, ratings and trainees polled from China and 78 per cent of those from South East Asia reported feeling pressure to appear happy or successful online. While more than half of UK, European and South East Asian respondents said they had experienced or witnessed cyberbullying or negative behavior online.

The report emphasizes the importance of human connection in supporting wellbeing at sea. While technology allows seafarers to stay in close contact with family and friends, this generation increasingly relies on peers for wellbeing support, with peer groups emerging as one of the most trusted sources of help. 

The data also points to a growing awareness of mental health among young seafarers but reveals uneven confidence in coping with challenges such as isolation, stress and trauma at sea. 

The report aims to help shipping companies, training institutions and maritime leaders better understand the realities faced by young seafarers and take meaningful action to support them.

The full Sailors’ Society Cadet Report is available to download at: sailors-society.org/the-first-digital-seafarer-generation-report/

Seafarer Wellbeing 2026 Trends

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