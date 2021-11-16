CULines makes inaugral call at DP World's Jebel Ali Port

DP World's Jebel Ali Port received China United Lines Ltd. (CULines) first vessel to call Middle East by welcoming MV CUL HUIZHOU. Arriving from Qingdao in China, the vessel reached the port in the UAE on 27 October 2021.

The vessel and its crew led by Captain Wang Lei were welcomed by Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director, DP World UAE. Al Jassmi handed over a plaque to the Master of the vessel in the presence of Darico Dai, Owners Representative, CULines and other senior officials.

“The arrival of MV CUL HUIZHOU is a significant milestone for the Jebel Ali Port that has reaffirmed its leading status," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza. "It is encouraging to see that the global shipping industry continues to acknowledge the port’s role in world trade by introducing new lines that will enhance bilateral trade ties between countries and benefit the global trade and logistics industry. Jebel Ali Port is complemented by Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub in the Middle East. In 2020, the Dubai China non-oil bilateral trade stood at AED 38.6 billion of which Jafza contributed AED 11.5 billion, accounting for 30% of the total trade value. The new service will further contribute to these achievements by boosting the confidence of Chinese traders and giving them access to economies in the Middle East. Furthermore, in conjunction with the Projects of the 50, we are certain that this significant connection will contribute to the UAE’s goal of increasing the current AED 257 billion trade volume by AED 40 billion each year.”

China United Lines Ltd. (CULines) rank 23rd on Alphaliner in terms of fleet capacity, in line with this over 64,000 TEUs of new containers were ordered in 2021.

Raymond Chen, Chairman and CEO, China United Lines Ltd. (CULines). Photo courtesy DP World