28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 16, 2021

CULines makes inaugral call at DP World's Jebel Ali Port

  • Jebel Ali Port welcomes CULines first ever call in the Middle East. Photo courtesy DP World
  • Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza. Photo courtesy DP World
  • Jebel Ali Port welcomes CULines first ever call in the Middle East. Photo courtesy DP World Jebel Ali Port welcomes CULines first ever call in the Middle East. Photo courtesy DP World
  • Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza. Photo courtesy DP World Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza. Photo courtesy DP World

DP World's Jebel Ali Port received China United Lines Ltd. (CULines) first vessel to call Middle East by welcoming MV CUL HUIZHOU. Arriving from Qingdao in China, the vessel reached the port in the UAE on 27 October 2021.

The vessel and its crew led by Captain Wang Lei were welcomed by Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director, DP World UAE. Al Jassmi handed over a plaque to the Master of the vessel in the presence of Darico Dai, Owners Representative, CULines and other senior officials.

“The arrival of MV CUL HUIZHOU is a significant milestone for the Jebel Ali Port that has reaffirmed its leading status," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza. "It is encouraging to see that the global shipping industry continues to acknowledge the port’s role in world trade by introducing new lines that will enhance bilateral trade ties between countries and benefit the global trade and logistics industry. Jebel Ali Port is complemented by Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub in the Middle East. In 2020, the Dubai China non-oil bilateral trade stood at AED 38.6 billion of which Jafza contributed AED 11.5 billion, accounting for 30% of the total trade value. The new service will further contribute to these achievements by boosting the confidence of Chinese traders and giving them access to economies in the Middle East. Furthermore, in conjunction with the Projects of the 50, we are certain that this significant connection will contribute to the UAE’s goal of increasing the current AED 257 billion trade volume by AED 40 billion each year.”

China United Lines Ltd. (CULines) rank 23rd on Alphaliner in terms of fleet capacity, in line with this over 64,000 TEUs of new containers were ordered in 2021. 

 Raymond Chen, Chairman and CEO, China United Lines Ltd. (CULines). Photo courtesy DP World

Related News

Nicole LeBoeuf was appointed as the assistant administrator for Ocean Services and Coastal Zone Management. Photo courtesy NOAA

LeBoeuf Tapped as director of NOAA's National Ocean Service

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 (Photo: Port of Rotterdam)

Gunvor Sells Its Rotterdam Oil Terminal to GES

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● KSA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● Ukraine

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int