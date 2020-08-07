OP/ED: The Latest Waterfront Development Hustle

Where there is the allure of the water, there is no shortage of dreamers, visionaries, hucksters, investors, or salesmen willing to expound on the endless new possibilities.It's a tale as old as time. Which is why some of the oldest land use regulations, notably the public trust doctrine, have survived as basic underpinning notions of western property law. The importance of the preservation of public control and access to navigable waterways and urban waterfronts for water dependent uses…