Congress Responds to COVID19 and Other Challenges for the Maritime Industry
In response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Congressional Research Service released a report that stated global economic growth has declined by 3% to 6% in 2020 with a partial recovery predicted for 2021. Also, the GDP of the U.S. has fallen by 5% in the first quarter 2020. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime industry, and seafarers themselves, have not been able to escape the significant effects of this crisis.All sectors of the maritime industry have been adversely affected by the global pandemic.
Pennsylvania Extends Cargo Growth Incentive Program
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the state's Intermodal Cargo Growth Incentive Program (PICGIP), which aims to increase cargo activity by incentivizing shippers to move cargo through Pennsylvania ports, will be extended through 2022. The program was previously slated to end in June 2020."Right now, Pennsylvania's ports are more vital than ever," Governor Wolf said. "Increasing shipping activity will help ensure that essential goods are delivered to stores in a timely manner…
US Great Lakes Ports See Mixed Impacts from COVID-19
U.S. Great Lakes ports reported mixed results in June with aluminum, road salt and grain shipments holding strong despite the coronavirus pandemic, while shipments of commodities related to steel production and manufacturing have continued to slide.Additionally, the St. Lawrence Seaway reported that from April 1 to June 30, nearly 11.7 million metric tons of cargo was shipped via the bi-national trade corridor. While these volumes were down 8% compared to the same time period in 2019, cargo shipments improved in June narrowing the year-over-year decline.Craig H.
Baltic Index Falls as Lower Vessel Rates Bite
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell on Wednesday, weighed by capesize rates hitting their lowest level in nearly a month and lower earnings at the panamax segment.The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities and reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 46 points, or about 2.6%, to 1,696.The Baltic capesize index dropped 141 points, or 4.6%, to 2,941, touching its lowest level since June 17.Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport cargoes of 170,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes, including iron ore and co
NC Ports Announces New Leadership
Brian E. Clark will take over as Executive Director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority following the retirement of Paul J. Cozza at the end of this year.Clark will continue to serve as North Carolina Ports' Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Director, and Cozza as Executive Director, through December 31.Prior to joining NC Ports in June 2017, Clark served in various senior level positions throughout the maritime industry, including a role as Managing Director for APM Terminals at Port Elizabeth, N.J.
Port of Mobile to be Deepened to 50 Feet
The State of Alabama and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers entered into the Project Partnership Agreement twio deepen and widen the Port of Mobile to 50 feet in late 2024 or early 2025.Colonel Sebastien P. Joly, Commander of the Mobile District, and John C. Driscoll, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Alabama State Port Authority, signed the agreement, which allows the Corps of Engineers will move into contracting and construction phases of the approximately $365.7 million project…
MarAd Insights: “In peace and war” -- Even Against a Virus
The U.S. maritime industry takes great pride in our motto: “In Peace and War.” It sums what we’re all about. From colonial times, through the Revolution, the Civil War, two World Wars, several regional conflicts, and many natural and humanitarian disasters, we got the cargo delivered because our economic security and our national security depend on it.Today, we confront a new kind of enemy: an invisible, debilitating, and too often deadly disease. Yet, just as the courageous merchant…
Brandes to Lead Port of Oakland
Longtime shipping industry executive Bryan Brandes has been named Maritime Director at the Port of Oakland. The port said today he was selected following a nationwide search. Brandes, a 25-year maritime veteran, replaces John Driscoll who left to manage the Alabama State Port Authority.Brandes will lead a staff of 20 responsible for one of the nation’s 10 largest container seaports. Oakland’s Maritime Director oversees everything from facilities management to real estate negotiations.“Bryan is coming in at a crucial time for us and we’re eager to put his skill and industry experience to work…
Will FMC's New Demurrage & Detention Rules Aid NVOCCs?
On April 28, 2020, the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) released the long-awaited interpretive rules in Docket No. 19-05 relating to how ocean common carriers may lawfully apply demurrage and detention charges to exporters, importers and ocean transportation intermediaries, including Customs brokers in certain circumstances and still be compliant with the “reasonableness” requirement of 46 U.S.C § 41102(c). The analyses and guidance in the interpretive rules have been in high…
Mapping the Maritime Software Landscape in 2020
Another year has passed since our last mapping of the maritime software landscape, and it is once again time to review the latest developments and trends in this space.Overall, 2019 was another turbulent year for most shipping markets, overshadowed by preparations for the IMO 2020 sulfur regulations, rising geopolitical tensions, the trade war between the USA and China, as well as natural disasters disrupting global supply chains. This article provides insight into the changes seen in the maritime software landscape under these turbulent conditions: On a high-level…
Port Improvements Continue in Mobile
The Alabama Port Authority completed its 400-foot container dock extension at the APM Terminals Mobile facility on March 20, and three days later, the terminal for the first time simultaneously handled two containerships at the newly expanded berth.Part of Alabama’s seaport modernization program to accommodate larger vessels, the berth extension enables two x 8,000-10,000 TEU be handled simultaneously. The quay extension was part of a $50 million Phase 3 expansion that increased…
Intermodal Supply Chains Strain Under the Weight of Coronovirus Lockdowns
LONDON/MADRID/LOS ANGELES, March 23 - Freight carriers are struggling to deliver goods by land, sea or air as the coronavirus pandemic forces Western governments to impose lockdowns, threatening supplies of vital products including medicines into the most affected areas, such as Italy.While China's draconian steps to stop the spread of the virus are now allowing its economy slowly to come back online, supply chains are backing up in other parts of the world.Problems ranging from…
COVID-19 and Supply Chain Implications for Ocean Shipping
Only 10 days ago, reports indicated that China cargoes were returning to pre-coronavirus levels, and there appeared to be light at the end of the tunnel. Today, however, a barrage of new headlines has underscored the impact on the rapidly changing global supply chain, including in the United States. In addition to the aggressive spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), new economic developments indicate a decreased trend in global manufacturing. Changes in local economies negatively impacting employees reflect corresponding changes in consumer buying patterns.
Pintsch Bubenzer Moves for Zuchowski in Ports, Offshore
Pintsch Bubenzer USA has named Mike Zuchowski regional sales manager for ports in the western region of the states and Canada.The manufacturer of high-performance disc and drum brakes for steel cranes and other severe duty applications is seeing high demand for its products from the ports and offshore market. Zuchowski will focus on the West Coast, Pacific Northwest and West Canada, while Sean Sheridan’s nationwide role has been refocused in line with ongoing growth in the sector.Ports and offshore are two very different markets, however.
HHLA Meets Targets
German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) said that it has achieved targets for the year as the revenue and operating result (EBIT) increase with moderate increase in container throughput and significant rise in transport volume.The Group revenue increased by 6.8 percent to € 1.38 billion in the 2019 financial year (previous year: € 1.29 billion). The Group’s operating result (EBIT) of € 222 million (previous year: € 204 million) grew by 8.8 percent.The listed Port Logistics subgroup said that In total…
US Ports Get More Than $280 Mln in MARAD Grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced that it has awarded more than $280 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program. This funding is designed to improve port facilities at or near coastal seaports.The Port Infrastructure Development Program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met.
SC Ports Constructs New Container Terminal
South Carolina (SC) Ports has celebrated the structural completion of the operations building at Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal, a new container terminal along the Cooper River, which will open in March 2021.S.C. Ports celebrated today the structural completion of the terminal’s new operations building. More than 300 people — contractors, port employees, elected leaders and community members — cheered as a steel beam and tree were placed atop the steel structure as part of a traditional “topping out” ceremony.The 34…
EGS Connects Dutch Deepsea Terminals
The intermodal service provider European Gateway Services (EGS) offers network of connections between all deepsea terminals Maasvlakte Rotterdam with Nuremberg in Netharlands.The Rotterdam - Nuremberg rail shuttle is now already calling at all the deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte (1 and 2).Three times a week, EGS provides a rail connection between Rotterdam and Nuremberg in the state of Bavaria and vice versa. In view of the success of this connection and an increase in the number of requests…
FESCO Transports RTG Cranes Via NSR
FESCO Transportation Group, the largest intermodal transport operator in Russia, has performed relocation of four Liebherr rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes from Petrolesport (part of Global Ports Group) in St. Petersburg to Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (part of Global Ports Group) in Vrangel (Primorsky Krai)."To ensure minimum transit time, the transportation of RTG cranes was carried out along the Northern Sea Route. The sea passage took 28 days, while transit time on the route through the Suez Canal would take about 52 days…
CakeBoxx Technologies Introduces ThermoBoxx
CakeBoxx Technologies has rolled out a new product line of refrigerated shipping containers: ThermoBoxx 20' Shipping Container with Lifted Lid and ThermoBoxx 20ft Container.CakeBoxx Technologies designed these new models as a time saving, cost-effective solution for the movement of temperature-sensitive cargos that would normally be difficult to load and unload through conventional reefer container doors due to their size, shape or weight. The side and top loading capability is a key differentiation from conventional containers and provides a strong value proposition for speed of loading…
Sri Lankan Supercar's Journey in Maersk
The container logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk has embarked on a journey that covers the end-to-end logistics of first-ever Sri Lankan made electric supercar Vega EVX that will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 later this year in March.The car built in Colombo, started its journey from the Vega Innovations workshop in the heart of the city and is currently en route Port Rotterdam in the Netherlands from where it will continue all the way to Geneva, Switzerland.Maersk…
Matson Promotes Three
U.S. carrier Matson announced it promoted three executives to the company's senior leadership team, effective immediately.Branton "Bal" Dreyfus, Vice President, Alaska, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Alaska in recognition of Matson's growing scope of operations, continuing investment in and long-term commitment to serving Alaska. Dreyfus will continue to report directly to Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.Capt. John "Jack" Sullivan, Vice President, Vessel Operations and Engineering…
DP World Acquires 44% Stake in Swissterminal
Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has taken a 44% stake in Frenkendorf-headquartered Swissterminal Holding, the container terminal operator in Switzerland.The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.Swissterminal, which is headquartered in Frenkendorf close to Basel, operates additional locations in Zurich-Niederglatt, Basel-Birsfelden, Basel-Kleinhueningen and Liestal. The terminals are well connected to Europe’s leading container ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp as well as the ports of La Spezia…
Teleoperation: Set to Revolutionize Intermodal Operations
As the pressures mount to improve efficiencies, safety and a port’s environmental footprint, the means to make all of that happen are already within reach. And, contrary to what organized labor might think, it’s not about reducing headcounts.Port operations and logistics have significantly changed over the years, yet the core of this line of work remains dangerous, polluting, and repetitive. Autonomous technologies and teleoperation have the ability to change the nature of industrial drudgery…
Port NOLA Sets New Box Record
Louisiana’s only international container port Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) moved more containers in 2019 than at any time in its history, totaling 648,538 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 10% compared to one year ago.The multimodal gateway for global trade said in a press release that the record marks the sixth consecutive year the Port surpassed the half million TEU-mark at its Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal, which is operated by New Orleans Terminal and Ports America.“Port NOLA has now seen double-digit growth in total container volumes for two consecutive years…
CII Announces Three New Directors
The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) has unanimously elected Dr. Noel Hacegaba of the Port of Long Beach, Gregory Tuthill of SeaCube Container Leasing and Michael Wilson of Consolidated Chassis Management to three-year terms on the Board of Directors.• Dr. Hacegaba has a long history with the City of Long Beach and the last 10 years in executive positions within the port, one of the busiest ports in the U. S. He is presently Deputy Executive Director. Noel Hacegaba is a graduate of the University of Southern California.• Greg Tuthill is CCO…
P&O Ferrymasters Expands in Turkey
European providers of transportation and logistics services P&O Ferrymasters has announced plans to open five new offices across Turkey over the next two years as it continues the expansion of its pan-European logistics services into Asia.In addition to its existing base in Istanbul, P&O Ferrymasters will develop a comprehensive network across the strategically vital country by opening offices in Izmir on the Aegean coast, the capital city Ankara, Mersin on the south coast, Bursa in the Marmara region and Gaziantep near the border with Syria.Murat Bog…
St. Louis Regional Freightway: The Year in Review
The St. Louis Regional Freightway has compiled a summary of the major developments over the past year that either elevated the St. Louis region’s global status as a world-class freight hub or will help to advance the region’s position as the country’s freight nexus in the year ahead.“From mega projects breaking ground and global companies choosing to invest here, to newly formed partnerships that strengthen the bi-state region’s role in national and global supply chains, there was much to be excited about in 2019…
Kalmar Signs Pact with Baja Ferries
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Mexican ferry operator Baja Ferries to supply 20 terminal tractors for use in RoRo port operations.The order, which was agreed through Kalmar’s Mexican distributor Tracsa/Sitsa, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q1 2020.Baja Ferries is a leading provider of cargo and passenger ferry services in Mexico, offering integrated and multimodal logistics solutions. The company’s…
JaxPort Break Ground on Container Terminal
U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administrator Rear Adm. Mark Buzby joined elected officials and leadership from Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and SSA Marine on Nov. 22 to break ground on a new state-of-the-art international container terminal at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.The SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal is an expansion of SSA’s current leasehold at Blount Island and includes $238.7 million in infrastructure and equipment upgrades. Operations will continue throughout the redevelopment…
$20m Infrastructure Investment in Jacksonville
U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Administrator, Admiral Mark Buzby formally presented a check for $20 million to Jacksonville for the International Cargo Terminal Modernization Project. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced that the Trump Administration will invest $900 million in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program. “The Administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair…
$18m for Port of Beaumont Expansion
U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration Administrator, Admiral Mark Buzby formally presented a check for $18 million to Beaumont for the Port of Beaumont Multimodal Corridor Expansion and Improvement Project. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on November 12, announced that the Trump Administration will invest $900 million in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.“The Administration is targeting BUILD Transportation grants to repair…
Cosco Acquires Stake in Greek Intermodal Firm
OceanRail Logistics, part of the Cosco Shipping Group, acquired 60% of the Greek railway company Piraeus Europe Asia Rail Logistics (PEARL) as part of its plan to develop its intermodal transport services network.OceanRail specializes in sea-rail intermodal transport with the Piraeus Port as the hub and related logistics business, while PEARL is a Greece-based company engaged in railway operations.The China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line, which starts from the Piraeus Port in Greece and expands to the hinterland of Central and Eastern Europe…
DHL Intros Fastest China-Germany Intermodal
DHL Global Forwarding, the ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is introducing the fastest rail freight connection between China and Germany in response to growing demand for rail freight services between Europe and Asia.The new rail service, operating between Xi’an in China and Hamburg and Neuss in Germany, has been set up in cooperation with Xi’an International Inland Port Investment & Development Group Co. Ltd. and is cutting transit time from 17 days to between…
CEVA Logistics Opens Marseille HQ
On the occasion of his visit to Marseille for the National Industry Council, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe came to inaugurate the new global headquarters of CEVA Logistics, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, with Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group.The Prime Minister was accompanied by Elisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, the President of the South Region, Renaud Muselier, and Nicolas Sartini, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA Logistics.With the acquisition of CEVA Logistics in May 2019…
Carrier Transicold Introduces Next-Gen EverFRESH
Building on the pioneering legacy of the refrigerated container shipping industry’s first controlled-atmosphere system 25 years ago, Carrier Transicold has developed the next-generation EverFRESH system. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.The new EverFRESH system was unveiled for attendees at Intermodal Europe 2019,…
Polymer Pioneer Receives Engineering's Highest Accolade
On October 31st, 2019, George A. (Sandy) Thomson, the founder of Thordon Bearings and a pioneer in the development of advanced polymer materials, was presented with the 2019 Elmer A. Sperry Award in recognition of “leading the innovation in water-lubricated propeller shaft bearings” in marine transportation through the use of polymeric compounds.The award was presented to Mr. Thomson at the SNAME Maritime Convention, in Tacoma, USA, by the Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), Mr.
Duisburg to Open New Trimodal Terminal
The largest trimodal container terminal in the European hinterland is being developed in the Port of Duisburg.Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport) is set to build a US$111.2mln new 220,000 m² trimodal container terminal on the site of its current coal island in response to a sharp decline in coal handling as a result of the energy transformation.The trimodal terminal is to be developed with duisport’s intermodal partners COSCO Shipping Logistics, Hupac SA and HTS Group and aims to…
Maritime Risk Symposium, Nov. 12-15 at SUNY Maritime
The State University of New York Maritime College, in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, National Academy of Sciences, academic institutions, industry partners, and federal, state and local agencies, will host the 10th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS 2019) Nov. 13-15, 2019, at New York Maritime College located in the Bronx, New York.MRS 2019 will bring together academics, government and commercial entities to discuss the threats, challenges and risks associated with the Marine Transportation System with a focus on current and future marine transportation challenges and threats.
Terminal Operator GCT Signs on to TradeLens
Global Container Terminals (GCT) will deploy the IBM-Maersk TradeLens platform at its four North American terminals.GCT operates four strategically located, big ship ready terminals on the west and east coast of North America. A leader in technologically advanced terminal operations, no company is more prepared to keep pace with the changing needs of global supply chains than GCT.In the Port of Vancouver, GCT Canada is the heart of the Asia-Pacific Gateway. GCT Deltaport is Canada’s largest marine terminal…
APM to Double Intermodal Volumes at Gothenburg
APM Terminals Gothenburg plans to double the volume of containers transported by rail to and from Gothenburg by 2022.APM Terminals Gothenburg is connected to more than 300 inland destinations in Sweden via rail. With more than 60 rail shuttles per week, Gothenburg has an unprecedented rail coverage in Sweden.Insjön in Dalarna, some 460 kilometers from Gothenburg, showcases how rail can offer the best transport solution. Six weekly shuttles by Vänerexpressen, connect the center…
TRAC Interstar Rebrands to FYX
TRAC Interstar, a leading provider of emergency fleet services, is changing its name to FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance. The new name blends TRAC Interstar’s 35 years of service excellence with next-generation road service technology for the intermodal and trucking industries. The FYX technology platform helps fleet managers and owner-operators quickly access quality repair services and receive real-time service updates.TRAC Interstar has delivered the highest quality road service solutions to the trucking industry since 1983.
Shea Awarded Annual Connie Award by CII
Some 300 transportation leaders packed a hotel ballroom Tuesday as the Containerization and Intermodal Institute presented its Connie Award to William J. "Bill" Shea, CEO of Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI). J. Christopher Lytle, recently retired Executive Director of the Port of Oakland and former head of the Port of Long Beach, was given the group's Lifetime Achievement Award. The gala event was held at the Renaissance Hotel in Long Beach, CA.In his presentation remarks, Michal J.
Crowley Awards Scholarships to Four Cal Maritime Students
Crowley Maritime Corp. awarded Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships to four California State University Maritime Academy (CMA) cadets at the Containerization and Intermodal Institute’s Connie Awards last night in Long Beach, Calif.The recipients earned the scholarships based on their academic achievement, financial need and their interest in pursuing careers at sea.Spencer Hoffman, a third-year student from Loomis, Calif., is currently a junior studying marine transportation. He serves as a cadet ambassador for the academy.
ARC to Christen 3 Vessels on Friday
American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier (ARC) will christen the ARC Resolve, ARC Integrity and the ARC Independence, welcoming three of the most versatile and militarily-useful ships to the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, on Friday in the Port of Baltimore.ARC’s three, new vessels will be enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP), the bedrock Congressional maritime readiness program, and the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA).Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby will deliver the keynote address at the ship naming ceremony.
CMA CGM Launches Rhine Valley Rail
The CMA CGM Group has introduced Rhine Valley Rail, a new rail service connecting the Port of Rotterdam with the German hinterland. The train connections are aligned with CMA CGM’s deep-sea services.Operated in cooperation with TFG, the Rhine Valley Rail service will officially start with its first train departure in Dortmund on 18 October. A total of six departures per week between the Port of Rotterdam and the German inland hubs of Dortmund, Duisburg and Ludwigshafen will be…
Russian Railways, FESCO Digitalization for Cargo
Russian Railways (RZD) and FESCO Transportation Group are launching a service for electronic document flow for intermodal shipments of import freight through the Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP, is part of FESCO Transportation Group), hence being able to reduce transit time by 4 days – from 5 days to 21 hours. The first container freight shipping with the documents processed electronically was made September 4th, 2019, in VMTP in presence of Aleksandr Misharin (the first…
Expansion for Far East and Trans-Siberian Railway
FESCO Transportation Group, the largest intermodal transport operator in Russia, and Polish rail operator PCC Intermodal S.A. agreed on developing services of expedited cargo delivery from Japan, South Korea and China to European countries and vice versa through the Far East and Trans-Siberian Railway.The agreement of intent was signed during the Eastern Economic Forum.Using their experience and expertise, the companies are going to work on increasing the volumes of transit cargo shipped with Trans-Siberian Landbridge service launched this summer…
Evergreen, CN Extend Intermodal Pact
Canadian National Railway (CN) and Taiwanese container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Line announced that their long-standing relationship of 27 years will continue with a new agreement extending their intermodal partnership.Evergreen and CN have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership, with Evergreen calling at CN served ports such as Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Halifax. This new agreement furthers the privileged relationship between both companies.“We are pleased to be renewing our partnership with CN…
Cosco, CN Extend Intermodal Pact
Canadian National Railway (CN) announced that COSCO Shipping has chosen CN to be the exclusive rail provider for the Chinese state-owned shipping company's discharge at the Ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, and Halifax to all currently served CN destinations.“We are proud that CN’s supply chain logistics and focus on growth has earned the continued trust of COSCO shipping’s business,” said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president of consumer product supply chain at CN.“This is yet another strategic contract signed recently.
Inland Container on Vessel Logistics Advance
Missouri Port Authorities Team Up To Advance Plan For Statewide Initiative That Focuses On Innovative Inland Waterway Container-On-Vessel Freight Service.Missouri Governor Michael Parson visited the Mississippi River town of Herculaneum on August 12 to find out more about statewide efforts to deliver a new option to transport freight along the inland waterways and what role an innovative waterway vessel could play in moving larger volumes of goods and commodities along both the Mississippi River and Missouri River and their tributaries.
Kalmar Bags Lineas Intermodal Order
The provider of cargo handling solutions Kalmar has been awarded a contract to supply leading European rail operator Lineas Intermodal with two Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers, said its parent company Cargotec.The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q1 2020.Being the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, Lineas operates the intermodal rail connected terminal ‘Main Hub’ in Antwerp-North.The company’s Green Xpress network concept offers customers a door-to-door solution with daily…
Hybrid Straddle Carriers to Improve Antwerp Hub
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, won a contract to supply Lineas Intermodal with two Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q1 2020.Being the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, Lineas operates the intermodal rail connected terminal ‘Main Hub’ in Antwerp-North. The company’s Green Xpress network concept offers customers a door-to-door solution with daily, fast and reliable rail connections between Europe’s economic hubs…
OP/ED: The Latest Waterfront Development Hustle
Where there is the allure of the water, there is no shortage of dreamers, visionaries, hucksters, investors, or salesmen willing to expound on the endless new possibilities.It's a tale as old as time. Which is why some of the oldest land use regulations, notably the public trust doctrine, have survived as basic underpinning notions of western property law. The importance of the preservation of public control and access to navigable waterways and urban waterfronts for water dependent uses…
NSW Ports Launches Sustainability Hub
Australia's NSW Ports launched its new Sustainability Hub and 2019 Sustainability Plan, detailing its performance across environmental, social, economic and governance measures and outlining its proactive strategy and actions for the next three years.NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas welcomed the launch, and reiterated the company’s commitment to embedding a Port-wide culture of sustainability: “At NSW Ports, we manage the key trade gateways that connect the people and businesses of NSW to global markets.
Missouri Plans Inland Container-On-Vessel Service
Missouri Governor Michael Parson visited the Mississippi River town of Herculaneum on August 12 to find out more about statewide efforts to deliver a new option to transport freight along the inland waterways and what role an innovative waterway vessel could play in moving larger volumes of goods and commodities along both the Mississippi River and Missouri River and their tributaries. He was joined by a group of Missouri lawmakers, Jefferson County elected officials, representatives from the port authorities of Jefferson County, Kansas City and Jefferson City, and others.
Maersk, Blackbuck Partner for Intermodal Logistics
Maersk, a leader in integrated container logistics, has announced its partnership with BlackBuck, India’s largest online marketplace for trucking, to provide an online marketplace for containerized trucking in EXIM logistics in India.The Indian government has set ambitions to reduce logistics cost from 14% of the GDP to less than 9% by 2022. The new platform will be owned and operated by BlackBuck with Maersk supporting BlackBuck to develop compelling industry specific solutions.
China Launches Intermodal to Hungary
A new freight train service has been launched linking Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, and Budapest, capital of Hungary, making it the newest China-Europe freight train route.According to Xinhua, this is the fifth freight train service Jinan has opened to Europe and Central Asia.The city's port and logistics office said that goods can now reach 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia through the train routes.The report said that cargo trains have made 81 journeys from Jinan to Europe and Central Asia in the first half of this year…
Intermodal Cargo up 10.5% in Savannah Port
The Port of Savannah set a record for intermodal cargo last month, handling 47,255 rail lifts, an increase of 10.5% over July of last year.According to Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), over the past three years, the Port of Savannah has grown its rail volume by 35.4 percent, completing more than 507,000 intermodal lifts in the fiscal year that ended in June.“We’re moving containers from ship to outgoing rail in less than 24 hours at the Port of Savannah,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.
EU Okays Investment in Romanian Port
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Romania's plans to grant EUR27.4 million investment aid to the Port of Galați, the largest sea-river port in the country.In April 2019, Romania notified the Commission of its plan to grant investment aid to the Port of Galați. The project consists of building a new multimodal platform with a capacity of 150,000 TEU/year in the area called Port Bazinul Nou.The total investment cost amounts to €89.9 million. It will be co-financed by the Romanian State…