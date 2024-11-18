Subscribe
Search

SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands

November 18, 2024

Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock
Port of Charleston (c) Nataliya Hora / Adobestock

With highly productive port service and expanding rail capabilities, South Carolina Ports looks to speed goods to market and support growth in the Southeast.

SC Ports has three big-ship capable terminals and a total of 10 million TEUs on the horizon; the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet; two rail-served inland ports; and a near-port rail yard under construction.

Construction is progressing on the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will significantly expand rail capabilities and capacity at the Port of Charleston. Site grading and utilities are nearly complete, and concrete paving and track construction is well underway for the future intermodal yard that will be rail-served by both CSX and Norfolk Southern.

An ongoing expansion of Inland Port Greer has yielded more than 9,000 feet of new rail and an expanded container yard thus far. Two new RTGs recently arrived and are being assembled now. This expansion will provide more cargo capacity and efficient logistics for customers.  

“We are preparing for the long term to support our customers’ investments in our port market, while consistently delivering reliable, efficient port service,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. Thus far in fiscal year 2025, container volumes have remained steady compared to the same period last year, with the port handling 467,686 pier containers and 847,107 TEUs since July 1.

In October, the port handled 114,883 pier containers and 209,107 TEUs. This is down 11% year-over-year due in part to the coastwide, three-day work stoppage. Inland Ports Greer and Dillon handled a combined 17,749 rail moves in October, down 12% from last year. The vehicle segment had a strong October with 17,603 vehicles moving across the docks at the Port of Charleston last month, up 9% from last year.

The port also reported that their cruise business had a particularly strong month with 30,464 passengers in October, up 12% year-over-year.

Ports Government Update Intermodal Infrastructure Container Shipping Ports and Logistics

Related Logistics News

Port of montreal (c) 4kclips / Adobestock

Montreal Port Employers Threaten Shutdown
Le Havre Box Quay (c) Sissoupitch / Adobestock

Three Industrial Projects for Le Havre Announced
South China Sea (c) Peter Hermes Furian / Adobestock

Philippines Confident in US Support under Trump
Suez Canal Shipping CREDIT Adobestock Hladchenko Viktor

Suez Canal Looks to Expand
Source: Ports of Indiana

New Indiana Bridge Prepares Port for Future Growth
Port of Montreal CREDIT Adobestock

Longshore Troubles Impact Canada Ports

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Hong Kong Maritime Week Summit Highlights Threats to Free Trade

Hong Kong Maritime Week Summit Highlights Threats to Free Trade

LNG Tankers Divert to Europe After Russia Halts Austrian Supplies

LNG Tankers Divert to Europe After Russia Halts Austrian Supplies

Port Everglades Celebrates Banner Year

Port Everglades Celebrates Banner Year

NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address

NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

At least eight killed as very hurricane struck Philippines
Garcia reapplies for DP World Tour membership, improves Ryder Cup hopes
LNG tankers divert to Europe from Asia after Russia halts materials to Austria's OMV